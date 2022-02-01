7 Vital Elements of a Healthy Relationship

Arelationship is a vital part of life. As such, it should be nurtured and taken care of in order to make sure that it remains healthy for both parties involved. It’s also important to know what the essentials are in order to have a healthy relationship.

In this blog post, we will discuss 7 vital elements that you need in order to create and maintain a successful and mutually loving relationship with someone.

“Love doesn’t make the world go around. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.”

— Fraklin P. Jones

1. Teamwork

Relationships are a two-way street — both people have to work together in order to make the relationship work. This means that both parties have to be willing to compromise and meet in the middle.

It’s not all about one person. If one person is always giving while the other is only taking, it’s not going to be a healthy relationship in the long run.

Teamwork also applies to how the couple interacts with each other. They should be working together as a team, supporting and helping each other through good times and bad.

Fighting and disagreements are bound to happen, but if the couple can work through them, then that’s a good sign.

Lastly, teamwork means being there for each other when things get tough. When one person is struggling, the other should be there to offer support — whether it’s emotional or physical support. Standing by your partner during difficult times is key to having a solid relationship.

2. Communication

Communication is critical — if you don’t feel comfortable talking with your partner, then something’s wrong. If there are issues, then talk about them! Better to clear the air now rather than let resentment build up.

Both parties need to feel comfortable talking with each other — this means being honest and open when communicating. It also means listening actively without interrupting or dismissing what your partner is saying. Communication can be hard at first, but it gets easier over time as you both learn more about each other’s likes/dislikes, secrets, etc.

Lastly, communication doesn’t end after all the difficult conversations have taken place.

Maintaining a healthy relationship requires effort beyond significant life events like moving in together or getting married — don’t stop making an effort just because things are calm for once.

Don’t take your partner for granted; continue to communicate and build that strong foundation.

3. Trust & Honesty

Be open and honest about how you’re feeling, what you want, and what you’re thinking. If you can’t be honest with your partner, then there’s no point in being in a relationship with them.

Trust is essential — if you don’t trust your partner, then the relationship won’t last long. Trust means that you’re willing to put your faith in your partner, even when they’re not around. It also means that you feel safe and secure with them, knowing that they won’t hurt or betray you.

Building trust takes time, and it’s something that needs to be nurtured constantly.

There will be times where things happen that make it difficult to trust your partner again, but if both parties are committed to the relationship, then repairing the damage can be done. Honesty is

4. Commitment

Being in a relationship requires both parties to be fully committed. This means being there for your partner, no matter what. It also means being dedicated to the relationship — working through the good and bad times together.

It’s important to remember that relationships take work; they’re not always easy. If one person is not willing or able to put in the effort, then it’s time to re-evaluate things. A healthy relationship requires both partners to be fully committed and on the same page.

When it comes down to it, commitment is about sacrificing your own wants/needs for the sake of your partner.

It’s making a conscious decision to be with them, through thick and thin. And it’s something that should never be taken for granted.

5. Respect

Respect is vital in any relationship. It’s about treating your partner with kindness and understanding, even when you disagree with them.

Respect means listening to what they have to say, even if you don’t like it. And most importantly, respect means never crossing boundaries or hurting your partner emotionally or physically.

If one person doesn’t feel respected by the other, then it can lead to a lot of resentment down the road.

The best way to avoid this is by always showing respect for your partner, no matter how bad things get. It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it in the end.

6. Stability

It’s essential to have some sense of normalcy in a relationship — this provides stability and comfort.

When everything is constantly changing, it can be hard to keep up, let alone focus on the relationship itself. Having some semblance of stability makes it easier for both parties to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

Stability also comes down to trust — if you don’t trust that your partner will be there for you, then the relationship is doomed. Trust needs to be mutual in order for things to work long-term. Stability is a crucial foundation of any healthy relationship.

7. Chemistry

Having a healthy relationship requires both parties to have good chemistry. This doesn’t mean you need to be madly in love with each other, but it does require some level of physical attraction and mutual respect.

In the beginning, passion is usually high, which makes everything else — like communication — easier.

But once that initial rush wears off, then it’s up to both people to focus on making their relationship work past those early stages and into something long-term (and sustainable).

Chemistry isn’t just about looks; shared interests and values are also crucial for building a solid foundation.

Having similar tastes/opinions will make conversations flow more easily between you two — this aids bonding as well as your overall sense of trust & commitment towards one another.

“Love is a two-way street constantly under construction.”

— Carroll Bryant

The Bottom Line

Relationships are hard work, but if both parties are willing to put in the effort, then they can be incredibly rewarding.

A healthy relationship is one that has all seven of the elements listed above. It’s not easy to find all of these things in one person, but it’s definitely worth the effort.

If you’re lucky enough to have a partner who checks off all of these boxes, then hold on to them tight; they’re a rarity!

