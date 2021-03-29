8 Short Stories That Will Change Your Perspective

Some people see and know short stories less than novels: like black pencil drawings that can come across anywhere, even between a street, compared to large oil canvases. But short stories, when written with great skill and care, can have as much of an impact on readers as a 300-page novel. Great short stories of just a few pages can make you cry, laugh and think.

Below are some of the most interesting short stories that will make you question how you think or feel. Fasten your seat belts firmly before this flight that will change your perspective.

1-KURT VONNEGUT — HARRISON BERGERON

First published in 1961, Vonnegut’s satirical story imagines a future in which America’s pursuit of egalitarianism results in laws that prevent people from being “better than average.” Our lead character is born strong, handsome and intelligent, and is given golf-style “barriers” to make him equal with others. He needs to wear glasses that make it difficult for him to see (and cause headaches). To counter his strength and good looks, he must wear bad clothes and a mask.

The U.S. Declaration of Independence cites the issue that “all people are created equal” as a clear fact, but in Vonnegut’s story, the idea is taken up in a flippant way — offering some answers that might be uncomfortable for us.

2-THE STORY OF HIS LIFE-TED CHIANG

This award-winning short story from Ted Chiang, known for being the basis of the film Arrival, is written in the best possible way. The story, told by Louise Banks, a linguist tasked with communicating with aliens arriving on Earth, shows that as we progress, we learn that aliens experience time in sequence (one event at a time), not at the same time — in fact, they are as aware of the future as they are of the present. This instinct forces Louis to face some heavy questions: if there are creatures who already know the future, what does that mean for free will?

3-GOOSEBERRY — ANTON CHEKHOV

None of the short story lists would be complete without Anton Chekhov, The Master of short stories by Russian writers. In the Gooseberry story by Anton Chekhov, known as a short story writer, it rains while George Saunders is on a hunting trip and takes refuge in a friend’s house. Ivan, disgusted, tells his brother that what he had dreamed of all his life was owning a small property and eating gooseberries growing outside. Ivan’s anecdote will soon arouse a thought in the reader that the search for personal happiness is selfish and disgusting. And thanks to Chekhov’s abilities as a writer, you can suddenly find yourself in the story.

4-SWIMMER — JHON CHEEVER

Once called the” Chekhov of the suburbs, “ John Cheever’s most intriguing works deal with middle-class struggles. He grew up during the Great Depression. Ned Merrill, the hero in our story, is a respected member of his community in a wealthy neighborhood. One summer day, he goes swimming in his friend’s pool. Then suddenly he decides to return home, passing through each swimming pool between where he is and his own home. The story quickly grows surreal and dark.

5-LITTLE GOOD THING — RAYMOND CARVER

In the short story a little good thing that happens in Carver’s Cathedral, events are shaped when a parent receives a phone call in the middle of the night from a baker telling them to pick up their son’s birthday cake. Of course, it starts earlier.

It’s a story that will probably stick with you for a while, live with you.

6-OVEN ATTACK-HARUKI MURAKAMI

Speaking of bakers, it’s worth saying that Murakami’s The Elephant Vanishes has a lot in common with a few other stories on this list. Some of our newly married friends in Tokyo wake up hungry in the middle of the night and decide to go to a bakery. So, what could possibly go wrong on the way to the bakery?

7-A FORMATION AT OWL CREEK BRIDGE — AMBROSE BIERCE

The story of a man on a bridge waiting to be executed by Union soldiers. It’s a story about the circumstances that brought him to this point. And is there any chance that he will survive this execution?

you can read by clicking here.

8-CHİRSTMAS P RESENT-O. HENRY

Now you are here. Then you deserve a good ending. The characters of many short stories find themselves in terrible situations that they never expected. Here Is O. Henry’s Classic will put you in a situation you never expected.

At Christmas time, a young husband and wife are determined to find the perfect gift for each other, despite their meager possibilities. But who will find what? Will anyone find anything? We’ll all know when we read it. 😉

Good Luck…

