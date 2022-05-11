8 Signs of True Love in a Relationship

Are you wondering if you really fall in for the right person?

Do you want to know if what you’re feeling is the real deal?

You think the passionate feelings you have for someone will last forever but all too often you find yourself suddenly falling out of love and feeling disenchanted with them for reasons you may never fully understand.

True love is about so much more than just choosing that fleeting fairytale feeling.

Here are eight definitive signs of true love:

1. Do You Understand Each Other?

Does it feel like your partner understands you in a way that no one else ever has?

Do you feel like a pair of good friends who know how to make each other laugh?

Comfort one another and cheer each other up when having a bad day? Understanding is something that can only come from having a true emotional connection with someone, which is why it’s so vital to make a relationship work.

They see the real you and accept you for who you truly are. They love all the things that make you so special and never once judge you for your flaws or past mistakes.

2. Respect Between Yourselves

Does your partner treat you as their equal? Are they willing to listen to you value your opinions and accept your differences?

If your partner truly respects you, they won’t ever try to control you or make your decisions for you because they know that you are your own person and they trust your judgment in your capabilities.

Respect is a key ingredient for any strong and healthy relationship. True love can never flourish if there is no respect because it is the glue that holds relationships together. Respect is what makes you feel free to express yourself and remain honest with one another.

3. Do You Look Out for Each Other

Does your partner always call you to know if you got home safely?

Or make sure you never forget to eat or buy your little gifts to make you smile?

Cheers, you on before a big test or presentation and offers to drive or cook for you when you’re too tired?

It’s these little things that show the essence of true love. When you love someone you want to do all you can to keep them safe and protect them from any harm or danger. You don’t ever want anything bad to happen to them because the thought of them getting hurt is almost too much for you to bear. So you look out for them and you don’t doubt that they’d do the same for you too.

4. You’re Supportive of One Another

Do you and your partner inspire each other to reach for your goals?

A person who truly loves you will never try to compete with you or outdo you.

They don’t get insecure when they see you succeed or belittle your accomplishments. Rather, they’re genuinely happy for your success and supportive of you and all of your dreams because true love means having each other’s best interests at heart.

There’s no jealousy or rivalry there because you both just want the same thing. To see each other happy and fulfilled.

5. You’re Patient With Each Other

True love is patient, kind, and gentle.

That doesn’t mean you and your partner won’t ever get on each other’s nerves or drive each other crazy. Sometimes your love for one another is the reason why you won’t ever give up on trying to make things work between you.

You accept each other’s flaws and talk openly about your problems. You don’t just throw in the towel or run away from them. When things get hard, you patiently stand by their side and put in the time and effort to resolve your issues together.

6. You’re Willing To Compromise

Do you think true love means no fights?

Some people think that finding true love means never having to fight with your partner about anything. Conflict is actually an inevitable part of any relationship.

No two people will ever agree on everything all the time because no two people will ever have the same exact ideas, beliefs, needs, thoughts, and feelings about everything.

A healthy amount of conflict can actually be good for you and your partner because it shows honesty and open communication.

When you’re willing to compromise or make sacrifices for their sake, then you’re telling them that you really love them, care for them and prioritize their well-being.

7. You’re Not Interested In Anyone Else

When you’re in love, you’re simply not interested in being with anyone else.

It is far deeper than your little crush from which you can get bored and move on with your life.

You stay loyal and faithful to your partner because you know that what you two have is precious, beautiful, and rare. You care about the history you have together and the life you want to share with them and you wouldn’t carelessly throw it all away just because it’s not new or exciting anymore.

Falling in love can make everyone else pale in comparison to the object of your affections.

You can’t ever think of ditching them just because someone else comes along and catches your eye.

8. You Change Each Other For The Better

Do you think your significant other is changing you for the better?

As cheesy or as cliche as it may sound, when you deeply love someone, they inspire you to become a better version of yourself and they bring out all of your best qualities. You want to be the kind of person they deserve to be with, someone they can be proud to call their partner.

Their love has helped you love yourself more, their unwavering support and belief have made you believe in yourself.

The myths surrounding what it means to find true love can be incredibly damaging if you let them skew your expectations and hold your partners to unrealistically high standards.

Relationships don’t need to be perfect just to be worthwhile. What matters most is that there’s honesty, trust, respect, openness, emotional intimacy, and the love that you and your partner feel for one another.

It takes a lot of time and effort to make a relationship with anyone. No matter how well matched you may be. That’s why you first need to be sure that the person you’re going to give your heart to is really the right one for you.

Are there other factors one must look out for to find true love? Do let me know in the comments below.

