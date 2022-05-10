8 Signs You’re Dating an Overthinker

Overthinking is a common problem that many people struggle with. It can be challenging to know if you’re dating someone who overthinks because they may not exhibit all signs.

However, if you notice that your partner tends to worry excessively and analyze everything, then there’s a good chance they are an overthinker. This blog post will discuss eight signs that you’re dating an overthinker.

“Overthinking, also best known as creating problems that are never there.” — David Sikhosana

8. Action-Faking

The most aggravating aspect of dating an overthinker is their propensity to action-fake. If your partner has been dating you for a long time and still hasn’t introduced you to their friends or family, it’s likely because they’re action-faking. This implies that they’ll promise to do something but never follow through.

They don’t want to commit until they’ve looked at everything from every direction. As a result, you may feel like you’re always waiting around for them to make a decision.

7. Procrastination

Procrastination is one of the most common flags of an overthinker. As a result, of all the things they have running through their minds, they can’t focus on any one task long enough to complete it. This can be problematic for both partners, as it often leads to last-minute scrambling and feeling rushed.

Additionally, overthinkers frequently ruminate and dwell on issues, paralyzing them from progressing forward. If you find yourself constantly waiting for your partner to make a decision or take action, it’s probably time to have a serious discussion about their worrying issue.

6. Approval seeking

Seeking your approval is one indication that you’re dating an overthinker. They may want to hear what you say on every issue, and they may get angry if you disagree with them. Overthinkers frequently require assurance, so be prepared to offer it if you’re in a relationship with one.

In addition, overthinkers tend to be people pleasers. They may do things they don’t want to do just because they think it will make them happy. This can lead to tension and resentment over time.

If you find that your partner is constantly seeking your approval, it’s crucial to discuss it. Explain that you’re not always agreeing with them, and that’s okay. Inform them that they don’t need to please you all the time — give them the freedom to be themselves.

5. What if?

Overthinkers frequently ask “what if” queries, which are one of the telltale indicators of their condition. They are continuously concerned about what may go wrong in every scenario. This can distract their partner, who just wants to relax and not think about the future.

Overthinkers must learn how to deal with their stress. Reassuring them repeatedly will probably not help alleviate their tension; it might make things worse. Otherwise, this issue will continue to plague the relationship.

4. Perfectionism

Perhaps, we’ve all been victims of perfectionism at some point in our lives before. We’ve all had that one friend or partner who seems to nitpick everything we do. They’re never satisfied and always seem to find fault in our actions. This can be highly inconvenient, especially if you’re not a perfectionist.

They might feel the need to control every aspect of their lives to avoid making mistakes. Unfortunately, this often leads to them feeling anxious and stressed out. If you notice that your partner is always trying to be perfect, it’s probably time to have a talk with them about easing upon themselves. Otherwise, they’ll continue to put unnecessary pressure on themselves and you.

3. Indecisiveness

Indecisiveness is another common trait of overthinking, and it can be frustrating to deal with. If you find yourself constantly making decisions for your partner, it might be time to move on.

Moreover, overthinkers tend to second-guess themselves a lot, so you might notice that your partner changes their mind often. This can come off as inconvenient, especially if you’re trying to make plans together or are facing an urging problem that requires immediate action.

2. Assumptions

One of the hallmarks of an overthinker is that they often jump to conclusions without all of the facts. If you find that your partner is constantly assuming things about you or the relationship, it’s a sign that they’re overthinking. This behavior can be frustrating and lead to unnecessary arguments.

If you’re dating an overthinker, you may have to work a little harder to get them to see things from your perspective. Overthinkers tend to get stuck in their own heads, so it’s essential to be patient and understanding.

Try to have open and honest communication with your partner so they feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings with you. With a bit of effort, you can help them break out of their cycle of overthinking.

1. Living in the past or future

Overthinkers are constantly living in the past or worrying about the future; it’s a sign that they are overthinkers. They may dwell on past mistakes or replay negative conversations repeatedly in their head.

Alternatively, they may be so focused on what could go wrong in the future that they’re unable to enjoy the present moment. If your partner is always living in their head, connecting with them on a deeper level can be challenging.

However, everyone has moments where they dwell on the past or worry about the future. But if this is a constant pattern for your partner, it’s a sign that they’re an overthinker.

“The more I think about it, the more I realize that overthinking isn’t the real problem. The real problem is that we don’t trust.” — L.J. Vanier.

Let’s Wrap Up

Overthinking is a common problem that can plague both men and women. If you’re in a relationship with an overthinker, you might find yourself constantly trying to reassure them or making decisions for them.

While it’s essential to be understanding, there are some things that you can’t change about your partner. It would be best to try to have open communication with them so that you can understand their thoughts and feelings better.

As always, with effort, you can help your overthinking partner learn to relax and enjoy the present moment. Thanks for reading!

