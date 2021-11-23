8 Steps To Start Fighting Your Insecurity in Love

Insecurity is a hard thing to deal with. It can make you feel like the only person in the world who doesn’t fit in a relationship, and it can make you feel like your friends are all having fun without you.

But what if I told you that insecurity is something that many people go through?

The good news is, there are ways to start fighting against this feeling of being alone!

This blog post will talk about eight steps that have helped others fight their own personal and social insecurities.

“I think what ruins relationships and causes most fights is insecurity”

— Olivia Wilde

The Process

1. Understand the root of your insecurity

It’s not easy to deal with insecurity if you don’t know what it stems from. The first step in overcoming any obstacle is understanding the root of that problem, so start digging.

Think about why exactly you are feeling insecure right now?

What led up to this point? Understanding your own personal issues can help put them into perspective and make it much easier for you to overcome them.

2. Live in the present moment

When you are with your partner or friends, try to relax and be in the moment. Don’t focus on what you’re missing out on, and don’t let yourself feel lonely.

Instead of thinking about the past or worrying about the future, think about your love or friends that are right next to you.

3. Stop comparing yourself

Try not to compare yourself to others because everyone is different. Comparing yourself will make things worse, so don’t do it.

Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses. Instead, try to focus on what you’re good at. Please make a list of your favorite things about yourself and keep it in mind whenever you feel insecure or don’t fit in.

You can even share this list with the people that make you feel insecure — they might be surprised by how many great qualities there are when it comes down to it.

4. Take a break

Take time for yourself when you need some alone time or feel like people are draining you of energy. Even though we crave social interaction at times, but sometimes we need our own space too.

So, the next time you feel like having a bad day and don’t want to be around people: take some alone time.

You can go for a walk or even sit in your room with no distractions for as long as you need. It’s not always easy at first, but taking breaks will help prevent stress from getting out of control.

5. Relationships require continuous progress from both sides

Remember that there is no “standard” friend group where everyone fits perfectly into niche roles — this isn’t how friendship or relationships work.

Relationships take work on both sides, and all friendships have their ups and throughout the years.

If you feel like things are going downhill, talk to your friends or partner about it. Maybe there is a common reason for this, and maybe there isn’t, but having an open conversation will help fix any problems that might arise from misunderstandings.

6. Spend time alone if needed

Make sure to spend time with yourself and your interests. It’s easy to feel like you need friends all the time, but if we don’t take some “me” time now and then, it can be challenging for us to recharge our batteries to put more energy into friendships when we do have them.

Whether it’s by yourself or with friends, try to take some time every week for your interests.

It doesn’t have to be an hour of straight solitude — you can do something that you enjoy alone than go out afterward.

The important thing is that everyone needs their own space sometimes instead of spending all day trying to make sure other people are happy.

This way, we will always have energy left over for our relationships when they need us later.

7. Recognize different perspectives

Remember that it’s not always about what other people think about us because we all value different things in life.

Everyone has a unique perspective based on where they come from and who they surround themselves with throughout their lives.

So, the next time you feel like someone is judging you or thinking of you in a certain way: don’t take it too seriously and remember that everyone has their own values and different things to look for.

Just because one person doesn’t see something as valuable doesn’t mean another person won’t either.

It’s important to recognize this perspective to understand where other people are coming from — even if they might be entirely off base.

8. Work on yourself

Last but most importantly, If you have a hard time feeling confident about yourself, try to work on your self-care routine.

Make sure that you are taking care of yourself and doing things that make you happy because if we don’t take the time to do this for ourselves, it will be nearly impossible for us to put energy towards our friendships with others.

Whether it’s getting enough sleep, eating healthy, or taking some time for yourself: make sure that you are looking after your mental and physical well-being so we can feel good about ourselves.

Once we have a strong sense of self-worth, we will give more love out to the people around us.

So this is definitely the most critical step in becoming confident when it comes down to our relationships with others.

“It’s insecurity that is always chasing you and standing in the way of your dreams.”

— Vin Diesel

The Bottom Line

No matter what happens in relationships, we have to be patient. It takes time for us to open up and trust others, so don’t jump into a relationship if you know it’s going too fast because you’re feeling insecure about something else.

When entering a new friendship or romantic situation, take your time letting people in and make sure to communicate any feelings of insecurity before they get out of control.

If the problem is more significant than just words between friends, then talk things through with family or professionals too — never ignore these signs or try to deal with them on your own.

This material was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with a professional or a mental health specialist.

