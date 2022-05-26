9 Admirable Traits Shared by Emotionally Strong Couples

Growing up, I looked up to my cousin Ken when it came to matters of relationships.

Ken is a phenomenally handsome guy who could get any girl he wanted and yet, he was always in a stable, committed relationship. I never understood how he did it until one day, I sat him down and asked him for advice.

“The key to a lasting relationship is emotional strength,” Ken told me. “You need to be able to weather the storms together and come out stronger on the other side.”

I didn’t really understand what he meant at the time, but I soon learned that emotional strength is one of the most important traits in any relationship.

“Life doesn’t get easier or more forgiving; we get stronger and more resilient.” –Dr. Steve Maraboli

Ken and Sheila have now been together for 16 years; 12 of those married. Their relationship also showed signs of high compatibility early on.

I always strive to have emotional strength with my partner in my relationships.

To me, being an emotionally strong couple means having the ability to openly communicate, being supportive of one another, and working together as a team.

It means having empathy for each other’s feelings and being able to handle conflict in a constructive way.

And I have discovered that most emotionally strong couples share some common traits that anyone can adopt for their own relationships.

…

Here are 9 admirable traits that are shared by emotionally strong couples:

1. They are communicative with each other.

Being able to communicate effectively with your partner is one of the most important things in a relationship.

It’s the key to being able to resolve conflicts and maintain a strong connection.

When you’re able to openly and honestly share your feelings, needs, and wants with each other, it creates a deeper level of intimacy and understanding.

It also allows you to see things from each other’s perspectives and find common ground.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Couples who are emotionally strong and have a deep level of communication are more likely to weather the storms of life together and come out even stronger.

They know that they can rely on each other for support, love, and understanding, no matter what. If you want to create a strong emotional bond with your partner, strive to be open, honest, and communicative with them.

It’ll make all the difference in your relationship.

…

2. They are able to openly express their feelings to each other.

Another admirable trait that is shared by emotionally strong couples is that they are able to openly express their feelings to each other.

They don’t try to control or change each other. They have mutual respect for one another. They share the good and the bad times together. They are supportive of each other’s dreams and goals.

They are honest with each other. They communicate well with each other. They feel secure in their relationship. They maintain their own individual identities within the relationship.

They are comfortable with being alone as well as being together. They have common interests and hobbies. They make time for each other on a regular basis. They show physical affection towards one another regularly.

They have fun together. They enjoy spending time together regardless of what they are doing. They trust and rely on each other. These couples provide emotional strength and stability for each other during diffiult times.

…

3. They are supportive of each other.

They say that love conquers all, and while that may be true to some extent, there is more to a lasting relationship than just love.

Emotionally strong couples are supportive of each other.

They are able to be vulnerable with each other and share their feelings, both good and bad.

They accept each other’s flaws and support each other’s goals. They are honest with each other and communicate openly. They trust and respect each other.

Most importantly, they are there for each other, through thick and thin.

These couples know that relationships take work, but they are willing to put in the effort to make it last. They understand that compromise is necessary, but they also know when to stand their ground.

They know how to fight fair, and they know how to apologize when they’re wrong. They are a team, and they stick together no matter what life throws their way.

These couples have learned what it takes to build a strong, lasting relationship, and they are better for it.

…

4. They are able to compromise with each other.

All couples go through difficult times. It’s inevitable.

What separates emotionally strong couples from others is their ability to compromise with each other.

They understand that in order to maintain a healthy and happy relationship, both parties need to be willing to give and take.

For Ken and Sheila, no matter what disagreements they may experience, there is no doubt that they absolutely love each other.

They know that there’s no such thing as a perfect relationship and that the key to a lasting bond is to be flexible and open-minded.

Emotionally strong couples are able to weather any storm because they have built a foundation of trust, respect, and understanding. They know that by working together, they can overcome anything.

…

5. They trust and respect each other.

Being in a healthy and emotionally strong relationship is not easy. It takes work from both partners to maintain trust and respect for each other.

They need to be able to rely on each other and know that they can count on each other no matter what. They also need to be able to communicate effectively and openly about their feelings.

When couples are able to do these things, it creates a strong foundation for their relationship and allows them to weather any storms that come their way.

Trust and respect are the cornerstone of any strong relationship, and emotionally strong couples know this.

They build their relationship on a foundation of trust and mutual respect and as a result, they are able to create a strong bond that will last a lifetime.

…

6. They are able to handle conflict in a healthy way.

Emotional strength in a relationship is incredibly important. And not in the way that people stay in abusive relationships in the hopes that they will get better — especially when in love with a narcissist.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I mean handling conflict in a healthy way. It is what allows you to argue without things getting too heated, to disagree without it damaging your bond, and to grow closer instead of further apart.

When a couple is able to handle conflict in a healthy way, it’s a sign that they’re emotionally strong. They’re able to be open and honest with each other, listen to each other’s perspectives, and find a middle ground that works for both of them.

As a result, their relationship is built on trust, respect, and communication.

If you’re in a relationship that isn’t as emotionally strong as you’d like it to be, don’t give up hope. All couples go through difficult times.

But if you’re both willing to work on your emotional bond, there’s no limit to how strong your relationship can become.

…

7. They make time for each other.

Couples who are emotionally strong make time for each other.

They make an effort to stay connected and share their lives with each other. They communicate often and openly, and they are supportive of each other.

They also make an effort to have fun together and enjoy each other’s company.

These couples understand that a strong relationship takes work, but they are willing to put in the work because they love and appreciate each other.

They know that a healthy relationship is worth the effort, and they are committed to making their relationship a priority.

As a result, they are able to weather the ups and downs of life together and emerge even stronger.

…

8. They are affectionate with each other.

Emotionally strong couples are affectionate with each other.

They don’t shy away from displays of affection towards each other, and they are always finding little ways to show each other how much they care. They might not always agree on everything, but they know how to resolve their differences in a constructive way.

They communicate openly and honestly, and they are always willing to lend a listening ear.

As a result, they have a strong emotional bond that can weather any storm.

So if you’re looking for a recipe for a lasting relationship, start with a couple who knows how to show their love.

…

9. They appreciate each other and do not take each other for granted.

They say that the best relationships are built on a foundation of trust, respect, and communication.

However, what often goes unnoticed is the importance of emotional strength.

Emotionally strong couples are able to weather any storm because they appreciate each other and do not take each other for granted.

They know that a relationship is a two-way street and that it requires effort from both partners. They are also quick to forgive and move on from conflict. As a result, these couples rarely stay angry or upset with each other for very long.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Instead, they focus on the positive aspects of their relationship.

If you want to build a strong and lasting relationship, make sure to nurture your emotional bond. Communication is important, but it’s only one part of the equation.

Appreciate your partner, never take them for granted, and always be willing to work on your relationship. This is a key ingredient for a happy and healthy union.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, having emotional strength as a couple is incredibly important for a lasting relationship. If you want to build a strong and lasting relationship, make sure to nurture your emotional bond.

Communication is important, but it’s only one part of the equation. Appreciate your partner, never take them for granted, and always be willing to work on your relationship.

And Now Your Thoughts…

What do you think is the most important thing for improving emotional strength with your partner? Let me know in the comments section, please.

If you found this article helpful, please share it with your friends and family.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***