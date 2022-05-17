9 Annoying Things People Do to You Unaware

We all have them in our lives: those friends and family members who, without realizing it, do things that wind up driving us crazy.

Maybe they’re always late, or they’re constantly interrupting. Whatever it is, there’s nothing more frustrating than dealing with someone who doesn’t seem to understand what annoys you.

But sometimes, the people who bother us the most are complete strangers.

Whether it’s somebody talking loudly on their phone in a public place or somebody taking up too much space on the train, people do all sorts of things without realizing how bothersome they can be.

Here are nine annoying things people do to you unaware:

1. Talking loudly on the phone in public

We’ve all been there- you’re trying to enjoy your coffee in peace when the person next to you starts talking loudly on their phone.

It’s even more frustrating when they’re having a personal conversation that you can’t help but overhear.

If you must take or make a call in a public place, consider those around you and try to keep your voice down.

2. Taking up too much space on the train or bus

When you’re crammed into a small space like a train or bus, the last thing you want is someone taking up more than their fair share of space.

If you’re lucky enough to get a seat, be mindful of how much space you’re taking up, and don’t spread out too much.

And if you’re standing, try not to lean on other people or their belongings.

3. Letting your dog off the leash in public

Not everyone loves dogs, and even those of us who do can get annoyed when they’re not under control.

If you’re bringing your dog with you in public, make sure they’re properly leashed at all times.

Not only is it the law in many places, but it’s also courteous to those around you who may not appreciate a furry friend running up to them.

4. Wearing headphones that are too loud

Headphones are a great way to enjoy your music without disturbing those around you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But if they’re turned up too loud, they can become a nuisance. If you can hear your music leaking out of your headphones, chances are others can too.

Be considerate and keep the volume at a level that only you can enjoy.

5. Hogging the armrest

Whether in an airplane or at the movies, it’s rude to hog the armrests.

If you’re sitting in a middle seat, it’s understandable that you might want to use both armrests.

But if you’re on an aisle or window seat, try to leave one armrest open for the person next to you.

6. Cutting in line

We’ve all been victim to someone cutting in line. Whether at the grocery store or the movie theater, it’s never a pleasant experience.

Try to be patient and respectful of other people’s time by waiting your turn in line.

7. Spitting in public

Spitting is gross, and it’s definitely not something should be done in public.

If you need to spit, make sure you do it in a trash can or toilet- not on the sidewalk or ground where others have to see it.

8. Not cleaning up after your pet…

Pets are great, but they’re not always the cleanest creatures.

If you’re taking your dog for a walk, bring some bags to pick up their waste.

No one wants to step in a steaming pile of dog poop, so be considerate and clean up after your furry friend.

9. Blocking the aisle in a store

When you’re browsing the shelves in a store, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

People might have to go around you if you’re blocking the aisle, which can be frustrating.

Try to move out of the way if you see someone coming so they can easily get by.

…

No one is perfect, and we all do things that can be annoying to others from time to time.

But by being aware of these nine habits that people do without realizing how bothersome they can be, hopefully, we can all work on minimizing them in our own lives.

Do you have any other pet peeves that drive you crazy but don’t fall into any of these categories?

Let me know in the comments!

…

If you liked this story, consider following me here(at NO COST to you). Thanks!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***