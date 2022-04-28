9 Important Reminders to Not Settle For Less in Your Relationships

“Love isn’t about finding the perfect person. It’s about realizing that an imperfect person can make your life perfect.” — Crystal Ball

My friend Hellena has been in 3 relationships in the last 6 years.

She is the one who ends things with the boyfriend because she says two years is long enough for someone to decide whether they want to marry you or not.

She is looking for a husband. Surprisingly, all her relationships while they last, are really happy and stable. She is able to make you feel like the boyfriend she is with at the time is “the one”.

Whatever the case, her personal happiness is of utmost importance and she refuses to settle for less than she deserves in relationships.

We all want to find “the one.”

The problem is that many of us end up settling for less than we deserve. We get comfortable with someone and stop putting in the effort to find someone better.

This can be a recipe for disaster.

If you are not happy in your relationship, you should do something about it! This is the mantra my friend, Hellena lives by.

Either way you only have one life to love and you should refrain from living it settling for less in your relationships.

Do you ever find yourself settling for less in your relationships?

If so, you are not alone.

Many people settle for less than they deserve in their relationships. This can be due to a lack of confidence or due to fear of being alone. However, you should never settle for less in your relationships.

Here are 9 Important Statements To Remind You Never To Settle For Less In Your Relationships

1. You deserve to be with someone who makes you feel loved and special.

“Your task is not to seek love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” — Rumi

Everyone deserves to be loved and to feel loved. That is one of the most fundamental human needs.

Relationships are a crucial part of our lives, and they should make us feel loved and special. If you are in a relationship that doesn’t make you feel loved and special, then it’s time to reassess things.

You should be with someone who treats you well, who makes you feel good about yourself, and who makes you feel loved and special.

Do not settle for anything less.

You deserve to be happy, and being in a love relationship is one of the most wonderful ways to achieve that happiness. So if you’re not feeling loved and special in your current relationship, it might be time to make a change.

You deserve to be with someone who will love you and make you feel special every day.

2. Do not settle for anything less than what you deserve.

“Don’t ever settle for less than you deserve, because once you start to settle you always will.” — Marisa Donnelly

In life, it is important to never settle for anything less than what you deserve.

This applies to everything from your career to your relationships. When you settle for something that is less than you deserve, you are sending the message that you are not worth more.

This can have a negative impact on your self-esteem and make it harder for you to achieve your goals.

It is important to remember that you deserve the best in life, and that includes a partner who loves and respects you. If you are in a relationship that is not meeting your needs, do not be afraid to walk away.

You deserve to be with someone who makes you happy and who treats you well. Never settle for anything less than what you deserve.

As Marisa Donnelly said, please do not settle. Not in a job you hate, not in a town you don’t feel at home, not with friendships that aren’t real, and especially, especially, not with love.

Do not settle for anything less that what you deserve.

3. It is better to be alone than to be in a bad relationship.

“Stop looking for a partner. Focus on your goals and rebuilding your life. The right person will eventually find their way to you.” — Shirley U. Care

Being in a good relationship is one of the most wonderful things in life.

When you find someone who you can share your deepest thoughts and feelings with, it can be truly magical.

However, not all relationships are good ones.

If you find yourself in a relationship that is marked by conflict, manipulation, and mistreatment, it can be extremely damaging to your mental and physical health. In fact, studies have shown that being in a bad relationship can be just as harmful as smoking cigarettes or being obese.

If you find yourself in a unhealthy relationship, it’s important to reach out for help. There are many resources available to assist you in making the transition to a healthy, loving relationship.

Do not stay in a situation that is causing you pain — reach out for help and make the decision to be alone until you find the right person for you.

You deserve to be happy and healthy, so don’t settle for anything less.

4. If they don’t treat you right, they don’t deserve you.

“If you spend too long holding on to the one who treats you like an option, you’ll miss finding the one who treats you like a priority.” — Jean Norvy

Everyone deserves to be in a good relationship.

A healthy relationship is built on love, trust, respect, and communication.

If your partner isn’t treating you right, they don’t deserve you. You deserve someone who will love you, respect you, and communicate with you.

You deserve someone who will support you and stand by you. Don’t settle for anything less than what you deserve.

If they don’t treat you right, they don’t deserve you.

5. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you.

“One day, someone will walk into your life and make you see why it never worked out with anyone else.” — Chester Minnit

You are special.

You are unique.

You are loved.

Don’t let anyone take advantage of you.

There is only one you in this world, so love yourself and don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Be confident and stand up for yourself.

Don’t let anyone take advantage of you because you are worth more than that.

You deserve the best in life, so don’t settle for anything less. love yourself enough to walk away from anything that doesn’t make you happy. Life is too short to waste your time on people or things that don’t deserve it.

So, love yourself and don’t let anyone take advantage of you!

6. Remember that you are worthy of love and respect.

“You attract the right things when you have a sense of who you are.” — Amy Poehler

Maybe you don’t have a lot of people in your life who love and respect you.

Maybe you feel like you’re not good enough, or that you don’t deserve love and respect.

But I want you to know that you ARE good enough, and that you ARE worthy of love and respect. You deserve to be loved and respected, no matter what other people think or say about you.

Do not let anyone else’s opinion of you determine your own self-worth.

Remember that YOU are the only one who gets to decide how much love and respect you deserve. And always believe that you are worthy of love and respect. Because YOU ARE.

You are worthy of love and respect. Always remember that.

7. Always put yourself first.

“Love can only be found through the act of loving.” — Paulo Coelho

On this front, be like my friend Hellena. Be your own first priority. Always put yourself first.

It is easy to love others. You can love your parents, your children, your friends, and even strangers. But it’s not always easy to love yourself.

You might be too hard on yourself, or you might find it difficult to put yourself first.

However, it’s important to remember that you can’t pour from an empty cup.

If you want to be able to give love freely and unconditionally, you need to make sure that you’re taking care of yourself first. Fill your own cup so that you can overflow into the lives of others.

Always put yourself first, and love will follow.

8. You deserve happiness in your life.

“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world. — Lucille Ball

If someone told you that in order to be happy, you first had to love yourself, would you believe them? For many of us, the idea of self-love seems selfish.

We are taught from a young age to think of others before ourselves and to put others’ needs above our own. However, what if the key to happiness was actually learning to love ourselves first?

Think about it this way: if you do not love and care for yourself, who will?

If you are constantly putting the needs of others before your own, you will eventually become resentful and unhappy.

It is not selfish to love yourself; it is necessary. When you love and appreciate yourself, you are better able to love and appreciate others. You also set a standard for how you should be treated by others.

If you do not believe that you deserve happiness, love, and respect, then no one else will either. It is time to start putting yourself first and believing that you deserve to be happy!

9. Life is too short

“And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, ‘Oh there you are, I’ve been looking for you.’” — Iona Mink

Life is too short to settle for anything less than what we want and deserve. We should always strive for happiness and love in our lives. Relationships are a big part of our lives, so it’s important that we choose wisely when getting into a relationship.

We jump into relationships because we think that being with someone is better than being alone. We take the job offer we are not really sure about because it is better than the risk of not getting another offer.

We stay in friendships that are no longer enjoyable and at times, more detrimental than they are beneficial, because of all the years and time we have invested in them.

Life is too short to wait around. More importantly, it’s too short to keep ourselves locked in relationships, situations and places that we view as obligatory.

And Now Your Thoughts…

What else should we always remember in order not to settle for less in our relationships? Let me know in the comments section.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock