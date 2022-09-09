9 Signs Someone Is Hiding Their Feelings For You

Sometimes feelings can be obvious, other times they may not be. This can make you question whether somebody has romantic feelings for you.

The old-age question here is, is this person flirting with me because they have feelings for me, or are they simply being friendly? Knowing the subtle differences can save you the dreaded embarrassment. So how do you know when people are hiding their feelings?

Before we begin please note that this article is purely for educational purposes only and is not designed to suggest that if people do show these signs that they have feelings for you. It’s best to talk to the person in question and discuss this to make sure that you’re on the same page. After all, communication is key.

With that in mind, here are nine signs that somebody may be hiding their feelings for you.

1. They’ll pay a lot of attention to you

Are they regularly inviting you out? Constantly calling and texting you and asking your friends about you?

If the answer is yes, then it appears that there is already a foundational relationship that has been established. The best indicator of a crush, love, or attraction is the tension, what a person does and how they act around you explains everything you need to know.

The key is to observe with your eyes and not just with your heart.

2. Their body language is different around you

Do you often notice them facing and leaning towards you when they talk to you? Are their gestures open, relaxed, and welcoming?

You’ve probably heard before that the body doesn’t lie. So if you want to know how you can tell if someone likes you or not, pay close attention to what this person’s body language is telling you.

A relaxed and open body posture around you generally shows that the person is okay with being vulnerable around you and trusts you enough to let you into their comfort zone. It can be a sign of trust, respect, and oftentimes even care.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Just make sure that you don’t confuse romantic interest with shyness because shyness doesn’t necessarily indicate romantic attraction.

3. Pay close attention to their eye contact and nonverbal communication

Do you notice them looking at you more often? Are they extra cheerful or smile frequently? Do they talk more than usual?

The next time you’re with the person in question, note how often they look at you. Harvard psychologist zyk Rubin found a correlation between eye contact and love.

In his study, couples deeply in love looked at one another 75% of the time while talking. When other people are engaged in conversation, only look at each other about 30 to 60% of the time.

If they want to leave a good long-lasting impression by sounding enthusiastic, inquisitive, and jolly is a dead giveaway that this person likes your company and cares about your impression of them. So it’s imperative to try and figure out if they are putting in a lot of effort. This can be a sign that this person isn’t into you.

4. Do things to show that they care

Do they text you or call you after you spend time together to make sure you got home safe?

Do they regularly ask your friends about you? Do they offer to help you without you asking them first?

Them being interested in your well-being may be another sign that they care about you and how you’re doing or feeling. However, these subtle things could easily be confused with a caring friend as well.

But if you find that they’ll go out of their way to check in with you, then they may have a crush on you or have feelings for you.

5. Might be overly curious about you

Do you find them asking you questions about yourself and your life?

Do you find that they want to know more about you and what makes you who you are?

People who are trying to get to know others may be hiding their feelings behind their burning curiosity. It might be so that they can communicate in your language and talk about the things you enjoy talking about.

Asking you a lot of questions essentially intends to encourage you to talk about yourself and open up about your life. This is a basic human technique that most of us use on a daily basis, perhaps without even knowing it. They would ask questions subliminally and often without awareness with the intention of developing more of a relationship with you.

6. Offer you compliments and affection

Do they complement your looks, clothing, style taste, music, and so on?

Do compliments mean anything at all?

Attitude plays a huge role in whether a person likes you or not when it comes to relationships, so pay close attention to how a person communicates to you. It’s important to say that we should not assume that just because somebody compliments you means they romantically like you.

However, it also doesn’t mean that if somebody doesn’t compliment you that they aren’t into you or that they don’t like you. Some people just don’t know how to compliment or might not feel comfortable doing so. If you notice that they may be complimenting you excessively, that may be a sign that a person is interested in you because they want you to feel good.

This person wants you to like them and give them the validation that they crave. The person in question may be investing in you and wants you to feel secure and comfortable around them.

7. Act Unusual Around You

Have they ever stumbled over their words or become tense or nervous when you show up?

Do they tell awkward jokes or even pull away suddenly and unexpectedly?

These are actually counterintuitive signs that someone likes you. Dating expert Matthew Hussey states that people will act differently around you than they do with other people. You may have noticed that their energy levels will go up when they’re around you.

8. They May Show Off In Front of You

Do they try and stand out in a crowd when you’re together?

Another way to tell if someone secretly likes you is to look at their behavior. This could be down to two things; high ego or their feelings for you.

To find out which it is, be aware of the way this person communicates to you. Do you get the feeling that they’re eyeing you for a positive reaction and are trying to impress you? Are you the only person they do this to? If yes, then the person may be interested in wanting to get to know you romantically and share their feelings with you.

9. They’ll find excuses to spend time alone with you

Do they ask to make plans with you, where it’s just you in them?

Or do you often find them agreeing to everyday adventures with just the two of you?

When a person has feelings for someone, they would want to spend most of their time with them as this could present itself with romantic opportunities. They may suggest hanging out after school or asking for some help with work.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So when you suspect that someone likes you and you like them back, set up a date. Invite them out and see what happens next, you’ll quickly understand how emotionally invested this person is in you and decide whether you want to pursue a relationship with them.

I hope I was able to give you insight into some of the ways you can tell if someone likes you. Do any of these describe your experience? What are some of the signs you’ve noticed? Leave a comment down below about your experiences and please feel free to share any thoughts you have as well. If you found this article helpful be sure to subscribe here.

…

Enjoy reading stories like this and support me as a writer. Sign up to become a Medium member. It’s $5 a month, giving you unlimited access to not only my stories but also other stories on Medium.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***