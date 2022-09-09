9 Signs You’re in a Toxic Relationship

Do you feel like you’re constantly giving more than you’re getting in your relationship? Are you feeling drained, anxious, or stressed most of the time? If so, then you may be in a toxic relationship.

Toxic relationships can be damaging to both our mental and physical health, so it’s crucial to be able to identify them early on. We will discuss 10 signs that may indicate that you’re in a toxic relationship. We will also provide tips for how to deal with these situations.

1. You Feel Like You Can’t Do Anything Right

You know the feeling. You’re walking on eggshells, constantly worried about saying or doing the wrong thing.

You second-guess yourself constantly, wondering if you’re good enough for your partner. If you feel like you can’t do anything right in your relationship, it’s a sign that it’s toxic.

A healthy relationship is built on trust, respect, and communication. But in a toxic relationship, there’s a constant power struggle, and one partner is always trying to control the other.

If you’re in a toxic relationship, you must reach out for help. Many resources are available to help you break free from an abusive situation. Don’t suffer in silence — reach out for help today.

2. Your Partner Is Constantly Putting You Down

Imagine you’re in a relationship where your partner constantly puts you down. In that case, it’s time to take a step back and assess whether or not the relationship is healthy.

A partner who loves and respects you will build you up, not tear you down. Suppose your partner constantly criticizes you, makes fun of you, or belittles your accomplishments. In that case, it’s a sign that they don’t view you as an equal.

This can severely damage your self-esteem and may even lead to depression.

If your partner makes you feel worthless, it’s time to walk away from the relationship.

Only you can decide what’s best for you, but know that you deserve to be in a healthy, loving relationship where you are treated with respect.

3. They’re Never Happy, Even When Things Are Going Well

Suppose you’re in a relationship, and it seems your partner is never happy, even when things are going well. In that case, that’s a sign that you’re in a toxic relationship.

A relationship should be a source of joy and happiness, not stress and anxiety.

If your partner is always finding fault with you, pointing out your flaws, and making you feel like you’re not good enough, that’s toxic.

A healthy relationship is one in which both partners feel supported and appreciated. If you’re in a toxic relationship, chances are you’re not feeling very supported or appreciated.

You deserve to be in a loving, healthy relationship where you can be yourself and feel loved just as you are.

If your current relationship isn’t meeting those needs, it may be time to move on.

4. They’re Always Accusing You of Cheating or Being Unfaithful

What if you’re in a relationship, and your partner continuously accuses you of cheating or being unfaithful? In that case, it’s a sign that the relationship is toxic.

This behavior is called gaslighting, a form of emotional abuse. Gaslighting is when someone tries to make you doubt your own memories or perceptions.

They might tell you that you’re imagining things or accuse you of being paranoid or delusional.

Gaslighting can be highly harmful to your mental health, and it’s a sign that your partner doesn’t respect or value you. If your partner is gaslighting you, it’s essential to get out of the relationship and get help from a therapist or counselor.

You deserve to be in a healthy, supportive relationship where you can trust and feel safe.

5. They Won’t Let You See Your Friends or Family Members

When you’re in a healthy, supportive relationship, your partner is typically your biggest cheerleader. They want you to succeed and see you reach your fullest potential.

But in a toxic relationship, your partner may start to control who you see and how often you get to spend time with them. This is a huge red flag that your relationship is heading in a dangerous direction.

If your partner doesn’t want you to see your friends or family members, it’s a sign that they’re trying to control you.

This unhealthy behavior can lead to further toxic behaviors, such as emotional manipulation or even physical abuse. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s important to reach out to a trusted friend or family member for support.

You may also need to consider seeking professional help to get out of the toxic relationship and get your life back on track.

6. They Put You Down in Front of Other People

One of the most insidious things about being in a toxic relationship is how your partner slowly erodes your confidence.

It might start with a subtle insult here or there, disguised as a joke. But over time, the jabs become more frequent and more pointed until you begin to doubt yourself.

Your partner may put you down in front of other people, telling you that you’re not good enough or don’t deserve happiness.

They may try to control what you wear or who you spend time with.

And if you try to stand up for yourself, they’ll gaslight you, making you question your memories and instincts. If any of this sounds familiar, you must reach out for help.

Toxic relationships can be incredibly damaging, both to your mental health and to your sense of self-worth. Don’t suffer in silence — reach out for help today.

7. They’re Always Angry and Yelling

One sign that you may be in a toxic relationship is if your partner is always angry and yelling.

While it’s normal to have disagreements and argue occasionally, it’s not healthy if your partner frequently loses their temper and yells at you.

This can signify an underlying issue, such as unresolved anger or insecurity, that they may need to address with professional help.

If your partner regularly yells at you, it’s essential to communicate with them about how their behavior is affecting you. If they’re receptive to addressing the issue, you may be able to work together to improve the situation.

However, if they’re unwilling or unable to change, it may be best to end the relationship.

8. They Make Decisions for You Without Consulting You

In a healthy relationship, both partners feel they have an equal say in decision-making.

Whether it’s something as small as picking a movie to watch or something as significant as starting a family, both people should feel like their opinion matters.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case in toxic relationships.

Suppose your partner regularly makes decisions for you without consulting you first. In that case, it’s a sign they’re not respecting your opinion. This can be incredibly frustrating and can quickly lead to feeling like you’re not in control of your own life.

Suppose you find yourself repeatedly being shut out of the decision-making process.

In that case, it’s crucial to have a conversation with your partner about what you need and why their behavior is hurtful. Only by communicating openly can you hope to build a healthier relationship.

9. They Make You Feel Guilty or Ashamed for Things That Aren’t Your Fault

You know what it feels like when you’re arguing with your partner about something that, in retrospect, is entirely minor. But in the moment, it feels like the most critical thing in the world.

And then, suddenly, your partner shifts gears.

They start making you feel guilty or ashamed for things that aren’t your fault. Maybe they gaslight you, telling you you’re overreacting or being unreasonable.

Or maybe they play the victim, telling you you’re putting too much pressure on them or being selfish.

Whatever their tactic, the goal is always the same: to make you question yourself and doubt your thoughts and feelings.

If this sounds familiar, it’s a sign that you’re in a toxic relationship. A healthy relationship is built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared sense of equality.

If your partner is constantly making you feel guilty or ashamed, it’s a sign that they don’t view you as their equal — and that’s not something you should tolerate.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

