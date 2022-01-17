9 Types of Toxic Parents Are Harmful to Kids Mental Health

A toxic parent does not believe in letting their children be themselves. They may criticize their children for any decisions they make and try to guide them down a path that the parent has chosen for them.

This can have damaging effects on a child’s mental health. In this story, I will talk about 9 types of toxic parents harmful to kids mental health!

In my other story, I briefly explained how toxic parents are harmful to mental health?

1. Unsupportive parents

Toxic parents who are unsupportive can be damaging to kids mental health. When a child is constantly putting up with negative remarks and critiques from their parent, it can toll their self-esteem. This can lead to kids feeling insecure and unworthy, which will impact all areas of their lives.

2. Controlling Parents

Toxic parents who are controlling can be damaging to kids mental health. When a child is constantly being micromanaged by their parent, it leaves them little room for independence and experimentation. This can stunt the child’s emotional growth and prevent them from developing into autonomous adults.

3. Dismissive Parents

Toxic parents who are dismissive can be damaging to kids mental health. When a parent ignores or dismisses their child’s feelings, it conveys that they are not important or worthy of attention. This can make kids feel lonely and unsupported, leading to depression and anxiety.

4. Abusive Parents

Toxic parents who are abusive can be damaging to kids mental health. Physical, emotional, and sexual abuse can have devastating consequences for a child’s mental health. These children often struggle with trust issues, self-esteem problems, and PTSD.

5. Drug Abuser Parents

Toxic parents who are alcoholics or drug abusers can damage kids’ mental health. The long-term effects of growing up with an addict in the home have been well documented.

These children often experience addiction themselves, struggle with depression and anxiety, and face a higher risk for suicide.

6. Overbearing Parents

Toxic parents who are overbearing can be damaging to kids mental health. Parents who try to live their lives through their child’s accomplishments may not realize how harmful they are! Kids need room to grow into independent adults, which means making mistakes along the way; this is all part of the life learning process!

They should never feel like they cannot make choices without mom or dad around! If you find yourself constantly checking your kid’s phones, reading their text messages or email accounts, and micromanaging every aspect of their lives, it may be time to take a step back!

7. Under-involved Parents

Toxic parents who are under-involved can be damaging to kids mental health. Every child needs some degree of parental guidance to grow into well-adjusted adults; however, this does not mean that you constantly need to hover over your kid’s shoulder.

If they seem like they could use more help with homework than you think is necessary, then, by all means, give them extra attention — but don’t feel the need to control everything about their life!

Allow children room for independence when appropriate so that they learn how to problem-solve for themselves without leaning too heavily on mom or dad’s help.

8. Neglectful Parents

Toxic parents who are neglectful can be damaging to kids mental health. Children need the love and support of their parents to develop into healthy adults; if they are not receiving this attention, it will impact them emotionally and physically!

When children do not feel loved by their parent’s or receive little guidance from them, these issues show up later in life through many different avenues such as bullying, addiction, depression and anxiety disorders, among others.

If you feel too busy for your kid(s), maybe re-evaluate what is important at that moment — because there may come a time when they need you more than ever before! And no matter how old they get — mom and dad always have time for them!

9. Narcissistic Parents

Toxic, narcissistic parents can be damaging to kids mental health. This is not to say that all individual’s with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) make toxic parents, but the two do often go hand in hand — especially when you consider how their children might feel about themselves and others around them growing up!

Children of narcissists typically grow into adults who lack empathy, struggle with intimacy issues, and find it difficult to socially come out of their shells.

Last words

No matter the reason for a toxic parent’s behavior, it is always damaging to kids mental health. If you are worried that your home life may negatively impact your child somehow, please seek professional help!

Many qualified therapists out there would be more than happy to assist both you and your family! It’s never too late to start improving things for everyone involved.

Toxic parents can damage their children’s mental health in many ways. The most common effects of toxic parenting are trust issues, self-esteem problems, and PTSD.

However, any toxic parenting can negatively affect a child’s emotional well-being. If you think that your home life is negatively impacting your child, take the necessary steps to improve things for everyone involved.

