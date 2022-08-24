9 Underrated Ways Intelligent People Improve Their Relationships

“Without love, intelligence is dangerous; without intelligence, love is not enough.” — Ashley Montagu

Intelligent people are often thought to be more successful in their careers and less likely to experience social problems. They also tend to display traits of highly irresistible people in relationships.

While it’s true that intelligent people are often high-achievers, they are not immune to relationship issues. In fact, intelligence can actually be a hindrance in relationships if not managed properly.

My friend, Myra, is one of the most intelligent people I know. It seemed to me that things always come to her so easy. However, Myra recently confided in me that she has to work at it. She is academic oriented so she has to be intentional about cultivating and nurturing her relationships with other people.

I was surprised to learn this because I thought that people like Myra would be better at socializing and building relationships. But it turns out, being intelligent can actually make it harder to connect with others.

This is because intelligent people are often more analytical and introspective. They tend to overthink things and second-guess themselves. This can lead to self-doubt and insecurity, which can be a major barrier in relationships. It can also manifest as emotional unavailability.

However, not all hope is lost. Intelligent people can turn that around for the good of their relationships.

Here are nine underrated ways that intelligent people improve their relationships:

1. They Seek Out Therapy

One of the most underrated ways that intelligent people improve their relationships is by seeking out therapy. This may seem like an obvious solution, but it’s often overlooked.

Therapy can be incredibly helpful for intelligent people who have a hard time relating to others. It provides a safe space to talk about your thoughts and feelings without judgement. And it can help you learn how to better communicate with others.

They deal with the traumas of their past relationships in this professional setting so that they may cultivate better relationships going forward.

According to a research paper published by the American Psychological Association, therapy can help improve relationships and increase relationship satisfaction. So if you’re struggling in your relationships, don’t be afraid to seek out therapy. It could be exactly what you need to help you address any underlying issues that may be causing problems in your relationships.

How you can adopt this:

If you’re struggling in your relationships, consider seeking out therapy. This is a great way to address any underlying issues that may be causing problems in your relationships. It can be an extremely effective way to improve your relationship skills.

2. They Read Books on Relationships

Intelligent people are always looking for ways to improve themselves. And one of the best ways to do that is by reading books about relationships.

Intelligent people are not afraid to seek out knowledge. And when

Another underrated way that intelligent people improve their relationships is by reading books about relationships. This is a great way to learn about different aspects of relationships and how to improve them.

There are many great books out there that can teach you about communication, conflict resolution, and emotional intelligence. Reading these kinds of books can help you become a better partner and friend.

They also avoid toxic relationships as much as possible.

According to a paper published in the journal Social and Personality Psychology Compass, reading self-help books can actually improve your relationship satisfaction. So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, pick up a few books on the subject.

How you can adopt this:

If you want to start improving your relationships, try reading some books on the topic. There are many great books out there that can teach you a lot about relationships.

3. They Join Social Clubs or Groups

Another way that intelligent people improve their relationships is by joining social clubs or groups. This is a great way to meet new people and make friends.

Joining social clubs or groups can also help you develop new interests and hobbies. This is important because it can make you more well-rounded and interesting to others.

And according to a paper published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, having diverse interests can actually make you more attractive to others. So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, joining social clubs or groups is a great place to start.

How you can adopt this:

If you want to start improving your relationships, consider joining social clubs or groups. This is a great way to meet new people and develop new interests.

4. They Volunteer

Volunteering is another underrated way that intelligent people improve their relationships. This is because volunteering gives you the opportunity to help others and feel good about yourself.

And according to a paper published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Review, helping others can actually improve your relationships. This is because it makes you feel more connected to others and increases your sense of social responsibility.

So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, consider volunteering. It’s a great way to help others and feel good about yourself.

How you can adopt this:

If you want to start improving your relationships, consider volunteering. This is a great way to help others and feel good about yourself.

5. They Spend Time with Their Friends and Family

Another underrated way that intelligent people improve their relationships is by spending time with their friends and family. This is because spending time with loved ones can help you feel more connected and supported.

And according to a paper published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, spending time with loved ones can actually improve your relationship satisfaction. So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, make sure to spend time with your friends and family.

How you can adopt this:

If you want to start improving your relationships, make sure to spend time with your friends and family. This is a great way to feel more connected and supported.

6. They Meditate

Meditation is another underrated way that intelligent people improve their relationships. This is because meditation can help you reduce stress and anxiety, which can be detrimental to your relationships.

And according to a paper published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, meditation can actually improve your relationship satisfaction. So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, consider meditating.

How you can adopt this:

If you want to start improving your relationships, consider meditating. This is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety, which can be detrimental to your relationships.

7. They Communicate Openly and Assertively

Open communication is one of the best affirming signs that someone really likes you.

Hence, it is no surprise that communicating openly and assertively is another important way that intelligent people improve their relationships. This is because communication is key to any relationship, and being able to communicate effectively can help you resolve conflicts and build a stronger connection with others.

And according to a paper published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Review, communicating openly and assertively can actually improve your relationships. So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, make sure to communicate openly and assertively with your loved ones.

How you can adopt this:

If you want to start improving your relationships, make sure to communicate openly and assertively with your loved ones. This is a great way to resolve conflicts and build a stronger connection with others.

8. They Set Boundaries

Setting boundaries is another important way that intelligent people improve their relationships. This is because boundaries are necessary for any healthy relationship.

And according to a paper published in the journal Journal of Positive Psychology, setting boundaries can actually improve your relationship satisfaction. So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, make sure to set boundaries with your loved ones.

How you can adopt this:

If you want to start improving your relationships, make sure to set boundaries with your loved ones. This is a great way to ensure that your relationships are healthy and satisfying.

9. They Value Their Relationships

Last but not least, intelligent people improve their relationships by valuing them. This is because healthy relationships are important to our overall wellbeing.

According to a paper published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Review, valuing your relationships can actually improve your relationship satisfaction. So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, make sure to value them.

How you can adopt this:

If you want to start improving your relationships, make sure to value them. This is a great way to ensure that your relationships are healthy and satisfying.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, there are many ways that intelligent people improve their relationships. Some of the most important ways include communicating openly and assertively, setting boundaries, and valuing their relationships.

So if you’re looking for ways to improve your relationships, consider adopting some of these tips.

