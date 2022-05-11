9 Wittiest Ideas for Cutting Your Clothing Budget

The purpose of cutting spending and saving on purchases is to set aside extra money to pay off a debt or build savings. It can also help to stretch your dollar when you are low on cash.

There are many ways to cut your spending painlessly even when it feels like you don’t have enough to cover everything. If you can focus your efforts on a few things to cut, you will find you can cut $20-50 a month and then start your savings or reduce your debt.

Here are lots of ideas to get you started. Read each category and go through your last few months of spending to see which you can use in your own plans. If doing them all is overwhelming, start by choosing 1-3 from each list and then watch how much you can save over time. Be sure to download the 8 Cutting Costs Checklists from the Resource Library so you can go over your spending and check the tips off as you implement them.

Buying new clothing as adults often translate into the purchase of a want instead of a need. However, if you have growing kids in your household you realize that clothing purchases often need to occur every new season.

There are however many ways to reduce the costs spent on this area of purchases.

1 Look for sales at discount outlets. Discount outlets often start with lower-priced items and then when they are reduced you can often get what you are looking for much cheaper than a typical department store. Know where the best discount outlets are in your area and then watch for sales. I love to check the clearance racks at the Ross, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx in my area. I also really love to go to Dillard’s Clearance Store to see what discounts I can find. I have gotten designer dresses for events here for as little as $2.50! Not even kidding!

2 Consider buying previously used clothing from Goodwill or other Thrift Stores near you. Goodwill even offers various discounts. Find out what the discounts are in your area so you can maximize savings. In the Phoenix area, Goodwill’s offer everything in the store for 50% off every other Saturday. I try to do my clothes shopping on these discount days. My kids and I consider it a treasure hunt and seek out the diamonds hidden in the thrift stores. You can often find new or gently worn high-end brands if you have patience.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3 Use kids resale stores like Kid to Kid or Once Upon a Child or consignment sales to sell your kids used clothes each season and then buy the next size up. If I am careful, I can often break even by flipping their clothes this way.

4 Shop clearance racks for your kids at the end of the season for the next year. I watch for when the clearance racks are at their lowest and then snatch up things that will work for the following year (buying one size larger of course). I store them in a bin in the closet or garage until it is time to bring out the clothes for that season’s rotation.

5 Find the stores around you that have the best discounts, then start there when you need something specific. The Skechers Outlet near me has a huge clearance section. Whenever my kids need new tennis shoes we start there. If we are selective, I can often get them high-quality shoes for about $15.

6 Be sure to get clothes that will last a whole season. If the quality is poor, it may be cheaper in the long run to buy a higher quality item that will last for yourself or your children. If you select sizes carefully some shirts, jackets, and stretch pants can last two seasons, slightly big for one and slightly tight for the next without looking bad or being uncomfortable.

7 Try to avoid buying clothes that need professional cleaning, even if on clearance. If you do have some you want to be cleaned, comparison shop cleaners in the area. Just a $0.50 savings on a shirt cleaning can save you up to $100 a year!

8 Save money on buying new things for your closet by trading clothes with friends. Host a clothes trading day for adults’ and kids’ sizes. This is a great way to get a new look for free and clean out your closet at the same time!

9 As an adult, resist the urge to get shirts, pants, dresses, and shoes in the latest colors and styles each season. Choose high-quality neutral pieces for your wardrobe then spend less and get bright colored accessories to accent like scarves and costume jewelry in the latest colors and patterns.

A little thought and creativity can go a long way when it comes to cutting spending on clothing.

—

Previously Published on fablifenow

—

Shutterstock image