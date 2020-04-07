Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / A Bend in the Sidewalk

A Bend in the Sidewalk

What have you made room for?

by Leave a Comment

 

While Idaho is considered the “Gem State,” its capital — Boise — is known as the “City of Trees.” An unapologetic tree-hugger, I adore living in one of the historic preservation districts where trees are worked around, instead of cut down. Take this sidewalk for example:

Talk about forward-thinking! From my perspective, this is planning extraordinaire. Where tree roots might potentially cause a sidewalk to buckle, they swerve around the base, giving the roots a wide and healthy berth.

Even where trees sit much further back from the sidewalk, they take root growth into consideration.

And so it is in life. With forethought, we too can offer healthy growing space to people, places, things, events, ideas, and opportunities.

What have you made room for?

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan

 

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

