A City to Visit per Country: Athens (Greece)

Greece

On the southern tip of the Balkan Peninsula, in Southeast Europe, is the nation of Greece. It is renowned for its illustrious past, vibrant present, and iconic locations including the Acropolis in Athens, the Palace of Knossos in Crete, and the historic settlement of Delphi. Greece is renowned for its mouthwatering cuisine, which includes meals like moussaka and souvlaki, as well as its stunning islands, like Santorini and Mykonos. Greece has Greek as its official language, and it is a parliamentary republic, and the currency used is the Euro.

Athens

In the Attica region of Greece, Athens, the country’s capital and largest city, is home to more than 3 million people. With a history that dates back more than 3,000 years, Athens is one of the oldest towns in all of Europe.

The Acropolis, the Parthenon, and the Ancient Agora are just a few of the famous sites that can be seen there. It is noted for its rich cultural heritage. Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates are just a few of the philosophers and well-known thinkers from antiquity who were born and raised in Athens.

Numerous institutions, including the National Archaeological Museum and Acropolis Museum, are also located in the city. Athens is a contemporary city with a thriving arts and entertainment scene, but it also suffers from a serious traffic and air pollution problem.

Top places to visit in Athens & Why you should visit it

Some of the most well-known landmarks and historical places in the entire globe may be found in the city of Athens, which has a rich history and culture. There are numerous reasons to travel to Athens, including:

The Acropolis is one of Athens’ most well-known sights and a must-see for all tourists. The Parthenon, the Propylaea, and the Erechtheion are three ancient temple ruins within the complex that are all regarded as works of art in architecture.

The Acropolis, Athens, Greece AussieActive on Unsplash

Ancient Agora: This was Athens’ original marketplace, where Socrates, Plato, and other philosophers used to congregate and impart their knowledge.

Ancient Agora, Athens, Greece Roger Goh on Unsplash

The National Archaeological Museum: This museum is home to a sizable collection of ceramics, sculptures, and jewelry from the classical era of Greece.

The National Archaeological Museum, Athens, Greece Nick Night on Unspalsh

The Plaka: At the foot of the Acropolis, there is a wonderful, old suburb called The Plaka. With its winding lanes dotted with boutiques, bars, and cafes, it’s a wonderful area to meander and explore.

The Plaka, Athens, Greece silversea on Unsplash

Modern Athens: Athens is a modern city with a thriving arts and entertainment sector, which includes museums, galleries, and performance spaces.

Modern Athens, Athens, Greece Ryan Spencer on Unsplash

Food and Nightlife: There are many different places to eat and drink in Athens, ranging from traditional Greek tavernas and street food to fine dining establishments. There are numerous bars, clubs, and music venues, thus the nightlife is also fairly active.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Athens is a city with a rich history and culture, as well as the location of some of the most well-known historical sites and landmarks in the entire globe. Every tourist to Athens must see the Acropolis, which is the city’s most recognizable monument. The Panathenaic Stadium, the National Archaeological Museum, the Plaka, and the Ancient Agora are a few further noteworthy locations. In addition, Athens has a thriving arts and entertainment scene with museums, galleries, and concert venues. There are also a range of places to eat and drink, from authentic Greek tavernas to restaurants serving cuisine from around the world. There are numerous bars, clubs, and music venues, thus the nightlife is reasonably active.

Athens is well connected with the rest of Europe, making it easy to reach by plane, train or bus and it is also a great starting point to visit other parts of Greece such as the islands or the Peloponnese.

