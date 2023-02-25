A City to Visit per Country: Brussels (Belgium)

Belgium

Western Europe’s smallest country is called Belgium. The Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, and France all abut it on its northern, eastern, and southern borders, respectively. Brussels, the capital of Belgium, is also where NATO and the European Union are headquartered. Dutch, French, and German are Belgium’s three official languages. The nation is renowned for its beautiful cities like Brussels, Bruges and Ghent as well as its delectable waffles, beer, and chocolate.

Brussels

Belgium’s capital and largest city is Brussels. It is situated in the country’s center and renowned for its bustling environment, historical buildings, and cultural landmarks. The city is a significant political and economic hub in Europe because it is home to the EU and NATO headquarters. The Grand Place, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Atomium, an iconic structure from the 1958 Brussels World’s Fair, are just a couple of the city’s well-known icons. Brussels is renowned for its beer, waffles, and chocolate. The city is renowned for its great cuisine, numerous museums, parks, and gardens. French and Dutch are the official languages in Brussels, but English is also widely used.

Top places to visit in Brussels & Why you should visit it

Many well-known tourist destinations can be found in Brussels, among the most well-liked activities there are the following:

Brussels’ Grand Place: a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to beautiful Gothic buildings like the King’s House and the Town Hall.

Brussels’ Grand Place, Brussels, Belgium Yogendra Negi on Unsplash

Atomium: A famous structure from the 1958 Brussels World’s Fair, the Atomium’s observation decks provide sweeping vistas of the city.

Atomium, Brussels, Belgium Fisnik Murtezi on Unsplash

The Manneken Pis monument: is a little bronze representation of a kid peeing, and it is a well-known tourist destination and a symbol of Brussels.

The Manneken Pis monument, Brussels, Belgium Chris Curry on Unsplash

Brussels Park: is a sizable city center park with a lake, gardens, and a castle that provides a tranquil escape from the bustle of the city.

Brussels Park, Brussels, Belgium Raja Sen on Unsplash

The Museum of Fine Arts: is home to a sizable collection of artwork from Belgium and around the world, including pieces by Rubens, Monet, and Van Gogh.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Brussels, Belgium Mihai Surdu on Unsplash

Cinquantenaire Park: A sizable park with numerous museums, including the AutoWorld Museum and the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces and Military History.

Cinquantenaire Park, Brussels, Belgium Martin Kurbel on Unsplash

Saint Michel and Saint Gudula Cathedral: A beautiful gothic cathedral and one of the oldest buildings in Brussels.

Saint Gudula Cathedral, Brussels, Belgium Bogdan Nanescu on Unsplash

The Chocolate Museum: a fascinating and hands-on place where you can learn about Belgian chocolate’s history and even make your own.

The Chocolate Museum, Brussels, Belgium

The Royal Palace of Brussels: The Belgian monarchs’ formal residence is the Royal Palace of Brussels, which is accessible to the general public from June through August.

The Royal Palace of Brussels, Brussels, Belgium Chris Liverani on Unsplash

The European Quarter: The Berlaymont building and the Paul-Henri Spaak building are only two of the remarkable structures that can be found in the region near the European Union’s headquarters, known as the “European Quarter.”

The European Quarter, Brussels, Belgium Matthias Münning on Unsplash

Conclusion

Brussels is the capital and largest city of Belgium, and the administrative center of the European Union. It is known for its historic architecture, including the Grand Place, and its international community. The city is also known for its chocolate, waffles, belgian fries, and beer. It is a popular tourist destination and attracts visitors from around the world.

