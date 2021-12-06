A Creative Guide to the New You

Are you happy with yourself and the way you are? Or is there a nagging little voice deep within that’s begging for change?

I tried to ignore the nagging voice because change is hard. Change is uncomfortable. Fear of unknown outcomes can immobilize us, like in dreams when we try to run but can’t.

I’ve been in a dream for some time now, stuck in the same place creatively, unable to move. But recently I woke up. When the pain of change is less than the pain of where you are, it’s easier to reinvent yourself. Easier to become a better you.

Dissatisfaction with my creative work reached a crescendo last month. I was tired of the same old painting motifs. Bored with the usual cartooning and writing style. Artistically depressed.

Everything felt derivative and uninspired. There’s a dusty vision in my mind of what I want my work to look like. The scary part is that my creative work has been successful. I’m making decent money. But income is not always an indication of personal or creative growth.

“For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.” — Steve Jobs

So, I started to change things. I draw all black and white cartoons, which better capture the detail and aesthetic I’m after. Color is more popular, but I’m drawn to the simplicity and elegance of black and white.

I spend more time doodling and practicing now. Some of the cartoons make no sense, but help me explore ideas and design (like the sketch below).

I began studying anatomy and experimenting with figurative work in my fine art. It’s been painful because I lack a strong background in figurative work.

Also, the time it takes to study and practice cuts into my writing/cartooning productivity. However, if I want to become a new (creative) me, I have to put in the time.

A clear understanding of your destination

I have been reading about Michelangelo during this time of creative angst. If you’re aiming for artistic growth, why not turn to the best for inspiration.

“Every block of stone has a statue inside it and it’s the task of the sculptor to discover it.” -Michelangelo

It occurred to me that in order to create a new you, it helps to think like a sculptor. First, you have to envision what you want this new piece of artwork (yourself) to look like. The late Stephen R. Covey, in his book 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, wrote:

“To begin with the end in mind means to start with a clear understanding of your destination. It means to know where you’re going so that you better understand where you are now and so that the steps you take are always in the right direction.” -Stephen R. Covey

I envisioned what I want my future artwork to look like. Next, I considered the steps necessary to get there. Accordingly, I enrolled in an online figure drawing and anatomy course. I’m pulling out my old art books, and starting the process of daily practice and study.

It’s frustrating at times because I don’t have the skill set yet to create the images in my head. But each day brings progress. It’s exciting because I have an end in mind, and a path to get there. Also, it feels good to finally be moving out of my comfort zone, towards the better artist I know I can become.

Think like a sculptor

How about you? Are you tired of being stuck in the same old ways? Same old results? Why not think like a sculptor, and carve out a new you?

“You have to create your life. You have to carve it, like a sculpture.” -William Shatner

There are some sculptors, like Michelangelo, who carve an entire work out of a single block of marble. However, many start with a clay sculpture, from which a mold is made for the final bronze casting.

An important piece of equipment for a clay sculpture is the armature, which is usually fashioned from bendable wires. It’s the framework around which the sculpture is built, providing stability and structure.

Similarly, if you want to reinvent yourself and create a new you, you need a framework that provides stability and structure. Let’s assume you already have the “end in mind,” meaning you already know where you’re headed or who want to become. Now it’s time to build your armature, except it’s not made of wire. Rather, it’s made of important building blocks.

The following building blocks will make it easier to become the new you. You’ve seen these things before but bear with me. What makes them powerful is their combined synergy.

Diet

The kind of food you eat impacts your energy, mood, and health. Whether you want to get physically fit, write the great American novel, or become a skilled fine artist, your diet will affect your progress. There’s a lot of truth to “garbage in, garbage out.”

Lean meats, fresh vegetables, fruit, some carbs, and lots of water will serve you better than Doritos and cake. Turn to the nutritional experts for more advice about your diet. And sure, sometimes we need to reward ourselves with something decadent. But in the end, a healthy diet will pay dividends on your personal growth.

Sleep

Going to bed early and getting a consistent 7–8 hours of sleep is crucial to your health and mental focus, which you’ll need in the process of reinventing yourself. Some people are night owls and sleep in. Either way, getting plenty of sleep is vital. Limit screen time before bed, too. Computer, tablet, and smartphone screens make it harder to sleep deeply.

Exercise

Daily exercise is crucial to fitness, mental health, and personal growth. Most of us know this, but struggle to make it a priority. It’s a vicious cycle. The more we resist it, the worse we feel.

I do a combination of aerobic exercise and weight training. When they closed my local gym due to the Coronavirus pandemic, I bought a collapsible work out bench and weight adjustable dumbells. The convenience of working out at home is more time-efficient.

Of course, you don’t have to buy exercise equipment to get in shape. Some people walk/job/bicycle and use their own bodyweight to work out. The key is to find what works for you, and then make it a routine. I’ve found that exercise energizes me, relaxes my brain, and makes it easier to focus and pursue my artistic studies.

Declutter

I’m a fan of minimalism and find my life is more efficient when I remove the clutter. This applies to environmental, digital, and emotional clutter.

Sell, donate, or trash stuff you don’t need. It’s easier to work on yourself and your goals if you have a place free of clutter and disorganization. Get rid of apps, unnecessary subscriptions, and whatever other junk that’s distracting you on your digital devices. Limit social media, or dump it all together.

Sometimes, what we strip away from our lives, makes room for what’s truly more important.

“In building a statue, a sculptor doesn’t keep adding clay to his subject. Actually, he keeps chiseling away at the nonessentials until the truth of his creation is revealed without obstruction.” -Bruce Lee

To declutter your mind. Learn to say no to discretionary commitments that steal time from the work of reinventing yourself. Avoid toxic relationships and work towards a manageable schedule. Yes, this is harder for some people than others. When my son was little, his needs took precedence over some of my needs. The key is to be as creative as you can.

Routines and habits

Routines and habits define us. If you have a routine of sitting on the couch watching Netflix all day, and a habit of eating junk food, then you are a couch potato. If that’s your thing and you’re happy, great. The point is, routines and habits are how we either grow or stagnate.

Choosing productive routines and habits, like setting an early morning schedule for exercise or creative practice, will compound over time towards amazing results. The key is to write it down and commit to your new positive routines and habits. At first, it will be hard, but then it’ll get easier. Routines and habits work better than trying to rely on sheer will power.

Education

We can learn a lot through trial, error, practice, and experimentation. But why reinvent the wheel? Seek out the best education/instruction you can find. A lot of people will blow serious cash on a night out, yet balk at the idea of paying the same amount of money on professional instruction.

“What sculpture is to a block of marble, education is to the soul.” -Joseph Addison

There’s a lot of free information online and at your public library if you’re motivated enough to do your own research. Sometimes you can approach people you admire for advice or even mentorship. I’ve done these things, as well as saved and invested money in my own personal growth.

“Writing nonfiction is more like sculpture, a matter of shaping the research into the finished thing.” -Joan Didion

I’ve sought out professional painting workshops, hired experts to teach me, taken online courses, and studied books and quality online information. Some training and experiences I was unable to afford, but I try to get creative and find work-a-rounds. You can too!

The most important of all

It’s not impossible to reinvent yourself and create a new you. We’ve all seen inspirational stories about people who positively changed themselves and their lives. They finally got into phenomenal shape, published an amazing book, created beautiful music, or crafted stunning artwork.

Reinventing yourself and becoming a new you may have nothing to do with outward achievement. Some of our best improvements have nothing to do with money, six-pack abs, or fame.

Sometimes it’s about your interior life. Becoming kinder. Wiser. More loving and forgiving. More spiritual. Learning to let go of your egocentrism to become a new, better you. This kind of personal reinvention is probably the most important of all.

It seems nothing worthwhile ever comes easy. If you want to reinvent yourself and become a new you, it’s likely going to require some hard work. To that end, think like a sculptor and create a reliable armature. The stability and structure of your armature will include a healthy diet, good sleep, exercise, decluttering, positive routines/habits, and education.

“The germ of an idea doesn’t make the sculpture that stands up…so the next stage is hard work.” -Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

It’s early in my own creative reinvention. There’s more study ahead if I want to attain the skills necessary to paint better. I don’t know if the kind of artwork I’m working toward will be pleasing to others. Just as I don’t know whether my black and white cartoons will be less appealing to readers than my color cartoons.

The key is, I have to listen to my own creative voice. Authenticity is crucial to personal growth. Remember these things as you become the sculptor of your own reinvention. The path to a new you may take time and hard work, but it’ll be worth it in the end.

