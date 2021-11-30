Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Dad Like You

A Dad Like You

I’m forever grateful for you, Dad.

by Leave a Comment

 

I know you never knew your dad, never had a father
Life’s circumstances just worked out that way

But because of what you’ve given to me
I know what you missed

It’s amazing really, how you invented yourself as a father
As a dad

When you had nothing to build on
Nothing to learn from or copy

I don’t know how you did it
But you couldn’t have done it any better

You were always there for me
Still are, in fact

Never missed a day, or an event
Somehow always found the time

I didn’t understand or appreciate it at the time
But looking back now, it means the whole world to me

I hope I can find a way to be half the dad you are
It’s going to be pretty hard to walk in your footsteps

I’m forever grateful for you, Dad

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About craig hellier

Fatherhood, life, love and loss. Non-rhyming poetry, leadership, DEI, workplace culture. Writer and poet adrift on the sea of life but trying to be present in every moment.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@craig_hellier

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x