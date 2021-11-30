A Dad Like You

I know you never knew your dad, never had a father
Life’s circumstances just worked out that way
But because of what you’ve given to me
I know what you missed
It’s amazing really, how you invented yourself as a father
As a dad
When you had nothing to build on
Nothing to learn from or copy
I don’t know how you did it
But you couldn’t have done it any better
You were always there for me
Still are, in fact
Never missed a day, or an event
Somehow always found the time
I didn’t understand or appreciate it at the time
But looking back now, it means the whole world to me
I hope I can find a way to be half the dad you are
It’s going to be pretty hard to walk in your footsteps
I’m forever grateful for you, Dad
—
—
