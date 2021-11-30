A Dad Like You

I know you never knew your dad, never had a father

Life’s circumstances just worked out that way

But because of what you’ve given to me

I know what you missed

It’s amazing really, how you invented yourself as a father

As a dad

When you had nothing to build on

Nothing to learn from or copy

I don’t know how you did it

But you couldn’t have done it any better

You were always there for me

Still are, in fact

Never missed a day, or an event

Somehow always found the time

I didn’t understand or appreciate it at the time

But looking back now, it means the whole world to me

I hope I can find a way to be half the dad you are

It’s going to be pretty hard to walk in your footsteps

I’m forever grateful for you, Dad

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock