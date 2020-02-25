By Vimeo

A Failure of the Imagination from ENGLAND your ENGLAND on Vimeo.

“Go out, use your creativity and commit yourself, and then you can solve any problem”

Every year, the UK food industry wastes 1.9 million tones of food. A FAILURE of the IMAGINATION documents the story of one chef and his efforts to change this.

Five years ago, Douglas McMaster opened the restaurant Silo, hoping to change the unsustainable practices of modern food systems. His aim was simple, yet frighteningly ambitious: create an award-winning menu using a zero-waste food system designed from scratch.

This is the story of that restaurant’s first five years.

This film is part of the series England Your England, an award-winning collection of real stories from the edges of contemporary Britain.

Director: Matt Hopkins

Production Company: The Progress Film Company

Cinematography: Matt Hopkins, Joe Sampson, Zak Thorpe

Photography: Xavier Beundia

Animation: Jessica Hislop

Editor: Matt Hopkins

Additional Editing: Ben Smith

Colorist: Vlad Barin

Color Producer: Thea Dagnaud, CHEAT

Composer: James O’Connell

Sound Design and Mix: Joe Munday

