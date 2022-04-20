A Guide for Connecting with Your Foster Child to Build a Relationship

If you want to have things work out well between yourself and your foster child, you need to build a relationship with that child. Whether you have had other children in your home before or fostering for the first time, you need to know how to make a connection..

Focus on Trust

Trust is an important part of every relationship, and it is something that needs to be a part of a relationship between you and your foster child. Your foster child might have faced a lot in the days before moving in with you, and they might have learned to distrust adults. You need to prove yourself worthy of the child’s trust and for you to let them know that you will always be there for them. Do what you can to build your foster child’s trust in you so that they will want to have a relationship with you.

Spend Time with the Child

The more time you spend with someone, the more you will grow your relationship. To connect with your foster child, you must focus on spending time with them. Put aside your work when you are with the child and give them all of your attention. Let them know that you value the time that you spend with them.

Do Things that Interest the Child

If your foster child is not interested in hanging out with you, make sure that you choose activities they enjoy. Let them decide how you spend a free evening and make trips and special occasions about what they want to do. Let the child know that you value them by doing things that interest them.

Apologize When You Mess Up

When an adult apologizes, a child takes notice. As you are trying to parent a child who has come through many difficulties, it is essential for you to pay attention to your actions and to be ready to apologize when you mess up. Let your foster child know that you want to do right by them and that you are trying your hardest to be all that they need you to be.

Stay Calm

You will not connect with a child if you blow up when they make a mistake. Therefore, you need to stay calm through all that comes your way when building a relationship with a foster child. The calmer you are, the more likely that child is to let you in and want to connect with you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You Can Build a Good Relationship with a Foster Child

If you focus on being all that a child needs you to be and you show them that you are someone they can trust, you can connect with that child. When you connect with a foster child, you can start to build a relationship with them that may change their life forever.

—

Shutterstock image