Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Letter to My Mom

A Letter to My Mom

And to anyone dealing with depression.

by Leave a Comment

Mom, I miss you. I miss you so much. I miss hugging you. Hearing your voice calling out my name. Listening to you getting all excited when sharing the latest neighborhood gossip. Seeing the light in your eyes.

I even miss moments I never thought I would, like studying for a test while rehearsing someone’s bio in front of you.

I miss waking up earlier than usual and finding you sitting on your rocking chair, with the front door open and a coffee cup wrapped around your fingers. Enjoying the first moments of the day in calm and quietness.

The saddest thing is, I know you miss those mornings too.

Your life has changed so brutally in the past 7 years. It must be rough for a person to endure so much in such a short span of time.

I know you are blocking it, of course. You are alienating yourself from reality, like an addict who prefers to stay under the influence to avoid confrontation with “the other”. Moving the wheel without even wanting to stop to think about why it is moving.

That kills me the most, because it’s exactly that alienation which keeps you from climbing out of the hole that you find yourself falling deeper into.

I would like to say something, but I am so afraid to hurt you. The awakening is going to be tough. At the same time, I know that it will be so worth it.

Abstinence days are the equivalent to self-reflection days. It will turn you inside-out, if you are true to yourself. It is supposed to.

Confronting demons that we have kept locked in a bag for years doesn’t come at a cheap price. Nor does the process of sitting with them, analyzing why they are there and what made us lock them up. It takes a lot of energy and willpower.

However, once it’s done, and you have clear your system, your self, it will feel as if a veil has been removed from your eyes. You will see colors again. You will have plans. You with feel joy. I promise this.

You need to be brave and remember that your life belongs to you. And then your eyes, mom, will start to shine again.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Unsplash

About Priscilla Leon

Writing about things that make me feel vulnerable.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x