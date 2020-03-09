A Little Lunch Time Salvation

In an odd turn of events, having found myself in a part of town I didn’t know very well at lunchtime and I was hungry. I decided to stop at a Chick-fil-A. This is unusual, only because I normally bring my lunch from home and if I have to eat out it isn’t at Chick-fil-A. It is always so crowded, and there are so many choices, so many sauces.

But, it was right there and somehow it seemed to be destiny.

It was crowded, the line snaked back to the booths and tables. Odd bits of conversations drifted, carried along by the smells of fried food. I grabbed my spot at the end and settled in.

Several places In front of me was a group of children, maybe old enough to be in high school. Watching them though, and listening to the excitement and joy you got a feeling that they were old enough to be in high school, but somehow much younger than that. They were different, blessed in a way that most of us could never appreciate. I’m not sure what the story was, but, they were thrilled to be there.

With them was, what I can only assume, a teacher. She was kind, patient, and you could tell by the way she looked at them, talked to them, the gentle tone and manner, she couldn’t love these kids any more if they were her own.

The teacher began an earnest conversation with one of her charges. I could only catch small pieces, my wife would say I caught too many and I should mind my own business, but somehow it seemed important. Sometimes you learn something.

“What if I don’t have enough money?” The student asked, he was worried, almost panicked. It was obvious, even from where I stood. He had a wad of money and was clutching it, squeezing it, consumed by the fear it wasn’t enough. His face was tight, his whole body tense.

“Don’t worry, I will take care of everything, I won’t let you down.” She said, softly, so softly I’m not exactly sure what she said, but it was something to that effect. But, it was more than kind, it was respectful.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

She didn’t discount his anxiety, dismiss his fears, she just wanted to help him overcome them. The young man softened, his shoulders relaxed, a little, but it was obvious he was still worried. Just not as much.

The man in front of them finally got to the counter and ordered. He was a big guy, booming voice. Then, he turned and said in a voice that carried far beyond the walls of the building, past that quickly vanishing second. It still echoes in my head, even now. “I want to pay for their lunch, too.” The children, young adults, I’m not really sure how which label to use, the students ordered. They were thrilled.

“And, you too.” He motioned the teacher forward and insisted he was buying hers as well.

“I have a gift card and I want to pay for the next lunch.” The man right behind the group said. He handed the card to the teacher. The students thanked them both with a sincerity that was as touching as it was beautiful.

I couldn’t believe what I had seen. Spontaneous acts of kindness erupting in the confines of a crowded fast-food restaurant. It was an odd place for the rarest of hothouse flowers, human compassion, but there it was blossoming with a stunning beauty that had to touch everybody who witnessed it.

All of the problems of the world seemed diminished somehow. For a minute I had faith that we could overcome the enormous trials and difficulties facing us. The actions of a small group of students, a kind teacher and two strangers provided a spark of hope in these dark days. I learned a lot in such a small place in such a short time. Maybe it was destiny.

I was glad I was back a little farther in line. I had time to dry the tears before I ordered.

—

Shutterstock