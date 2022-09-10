A Man Is Worth Marrying as Long as He Meets These Three Conditions

When you are young, you can be together as long as you meet someone you like, but later you will slowly discover that being with a man of good character is the happiest thing.

A good-looking appearance will cause aesthetic fatigue after some time, but a good character can make you feel comfortable in a lifetime of getting along.

Maybe you don’t quite understand it yet, and you think you need to find someone with good looks and a good figure to be with so that you can save face.

But when you get along for a long time, you will find that appearance is not important at all. After all, the appearance will also get old one day, and only the character can last for a long time.

When we look for the other half, we should understand that sometimes we don’t need how good an appearance that person has.

When observing and understanding the character of this person, if a man can meet the following three conditions, then this man is worth marrying.

01 He understands the importance of family

A man is really important to a family. They are the spiritual pillar of women and the backbone of the family. A man who takes family responsibilities to the heart is a man who is truly worthy of marriage.

In real life, as long as you look closely, you will understand that many men, do not put the family at the center, but do whatever they want.

Some men stay the same after they get married. When he came back from work, he lay on the sofa, thinking that he seemed to have done something good to save the world.

He didn’t know how to share the housework, and he didn’t take into account his wife’s feelings.

This kind of man habitually relies on marriage and regards marriage as a haven for shelter, but he does not realize that there is another person in the family who also needs shelter.

Only when you meet a man who values family life and also values his other half is truly worthy of marriage.

02 Be self-motivated and able to feed your family

Some people may think this is too realistic. But marriage and love are built on a certain economic basis. If you just focus on love and ignore life, your relationship will become a mess in the end.

A qualified family should have a certain economic foundation. Only in this way can everything go smoothly. So as a man, the most basic thing is to be motivated.

I’m not talking about being motivated here about how much you earn, or comparing you to who you are. A good self-motivation is when a man knows how to use his existing conditions and strive to create a better life for his family and his loved ones. This is the most attractive character of a man.

At least such a man is not so lazy.

03 Stay loyal to feelings

Some men have thin boundaries between men and women. Even if they have a girlfriend or wife, they will often maintain a close relationship with the opposite sex.

Once found out, he will always say that this is his friend, and there is nothing that crosses the line between them.

A man can handle the relationship between men and women reasonably, understand what he wants, and what he should avoid, and maintain loyalty to his feelings.

This is a necessary condition for a good man, and it is also one of the most charming qualities of a man.

A truly excellent person knows how to restrain himself, maintain a certain distance from the opposite sex, and handle the relationship with his other half emotionally after he has his other half.

Although marriage is the sublimation of love, it is not the same as love.

If you decide to marry a person, then you have to understand that the person’s character is sometimes more important than his appearance and more important than the material life he has now.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

