A Man Made a ‘Female Delusion Calculator’

Have you ever seen something consisted of entirely red flags, supported by junk data science, and created by quite possibly the most dangerous type of man on the internet?

No, I’m not talking about your crazy great-uncle’s Facebook feed.

I’m talking about the latest thing that made my eyes roll back into my head so far that I can see my brain: the Female Delusion Calculator.

The premise is that this tool can tell you how “deluded” you are in your dating preferences and standards. Wow. What a revolutionary take in the US to tell women that asking for what we deserve is delusional. (Cough cough: equal pay, paid parental leave, the end to sexual harassment, I could go on.)

I have scrolled this website extensively so you don’t have to. But if you must, you can view the dumpster fire at ‘igotstandardsbro.com’ and see the ‘Female Delusion Calculator’ for yourself.

Are you delusional? Here’s how it’s calculated.

In short, the site asks ‘females’ to input their dating preferences: age, race, income, height, and marital status. It then computes how likely you are to meet a man in the US who falls into this criteria.

And… we’ve already hit our first clue that this is sexist nonsense: the use of the word ‘female’ to refer to women.

I can’t help but cringe whenever I hear somebody use female as a noun to describe women. For me, its essentially a sexist dog whistle — an immediate sign to me that whatever is coming next is from someone who views me as subhuman.

While it’s not inaccurate in this case, the word “female” is a scientific term that refers to the sex of any species that is capable of producing children. The term “woman” refers specifically to human beings, as opposed to any species. So from a linguistic perspective, the use of ‘female’ can be inherently dehumanizing.

Now that we’re just a little dehumanized, let’s walk through a dating profile and calculate our delusion.

It starts off pretty innocuous with age and a handy option to “exclude married.” For our purposes, I’ve selected the age range that most of my single friends are searching within.

Not a bad metric and a 15 year range is pretty generous. But that brings us to race… And it is puzzling.

Any color or… shade? There’s a lot to unpack here but what does that even mean? It is also worth mentioning that there are only three races listed as options, and Latinx, biracial or multiracial folks are conspicuously absent.

On the ‘Stats’ page, the creator clarifies that to “simplify the user experience,” he took data from 26 races and chose to include these options: All races and combinations, Non-hispanic white, “Pure black,” and “Pure asian.” If the use of the word “pure” is giving you some white supremacy-adjacent vibes, you’re not alone. And truthfully, white supremacy and misogyny are often intertwined.

The calculator goes on to ask more demographic preferences. I selected the average height for men (5’9’’) and around the average income for men in 2019 at $55,000 for minimum income. Casually added among many red flags is the option to “exclude obese” men but I’m not surprised by a little anti-fat bias on the side of the misogyny entree.

And the results are in…

According to the calculator, the probability of scoring a fairly average “dream man” in the US within the data I provided is about 5.5% or 3/5 kitty litter bags and designation as an “Aspiring Cat Lady.”

Yes, you read that right. Aspiring Cat Lady. And if you listen closely, you might even hear about 100 red flags unfurling in the distance. You can see the Delusion score and the cute graphic of cat litter bags pictured above.

Yikes. Not exactly a hard turn into sexist B.S. for the site but by far the most overt element of sexism on display.