A Silly Thing I Love to See on a Man

Oh, hello!

You know it’s a good night of dancing when a guy rips his jeans dipping you.

I was country dancing with a friend when he threw me into a dramatic dip. We heard a loud rip — his jeans tore straight across the bottom of his back pocket

We had to memorialize this moment so I crouched down to take a photo of his butt — which was shamelessly peeking out through the massive tear.

I blushed a bit as I realized I was also seeing his underwear.

My mind flashed through a series of thoughts. Surprise that he wasn’t wearing something with superheroes or a favorite cartoon character. Relief he wasn’t wearing the standard gray, black or navy undies. And then as I took the picture I thought how the red plaid pattern he was wearing suited him quite well.

In an odd way I felt like I knew him a bit better after that. I guess the whole bar did that night.

…

You gotta ditch Costco

I know a lot of men are very practical in how they dress.

Especially when it comes to their underwear.

Black. Gray. Navy. Costco. Three-pack for $10.

That’s great for every day wear.

But if your gonna take your pants off with me, show me something fun and interesting.

It’s a chance to make me smile.

Here’s why I mention it.

Your underwear is a secret insight into who you really are under all those clothes. And it’s one that not everyone gets to see. Hopefully. 🙂

Your underwear is where you get to wear what you secretly love.

This is your time to get all Clark Kent.

What makes you feel strong and powerful under those clothes?

What is loud, crazy, fun, weird, artistic or interesting that you might not wear publicly but you still like?

Our clothes help create the energy we exude as we go through our day.

Take advantage of it — even if you are doing it in a very discreet way.

…

It’s not just for us

Making a big presentation at work? Have an interview for a job you really want? Running a 10K? Need that extra jolt of confidence so you feel powerful and strong? Wear your Superman or Transformer ones.

The author in her Wonder Women Underoos — demonstrating how powerful they can make us feel.

Need to tap into your creative juices? Time for the Van Gogh pair.

Want to just relax and be in a playful spirit? Gumby or Kit Kats are fun.

So, ditch Costco and go online to find some fun designs that speak to you.

You can find a pair of underwear with pretty much any theme, character, or concept that interests you.

So knock yourself out. Treat yourself with something that you secretly love.

It’s a simple thing guaranteed to get a smile. ❤

—

***