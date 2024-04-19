A Story of Lost Love and Self-Realization

I once read a story about a bear breaking corn. The bear, seeing others having what seemed “better” food, kept discarding its own until left with nothing.

This resembles some people who, out of greed, lose what they already have while seeking more.

Temptations in life are abundant, but they are just temptations. We shouldn’t only see the dazzling light ahead and forget the sunshine we already possess.

Doe and Buck met in their wonderful 20s, instantly falling in love and soon becoming a couple.

Buck, a typical caring guy, treated Doe exceptionally well. Three years later, they got married smoothly.

After marriage, Buck treated Doe even better. Despite living together and occasionally pampering her.

Doe had a stomach issue. Whether late at night or in bad weather, Buck would rush to the pharmacy to get her medicine, fill a hot water bag, and massage her.

Buck’s kindness made those around Doe envious, until a class reunion.

Doe, once the class beauty, now with poor skin due to long hours at the computer, was outshone by her classmates, especially one who focused on beauty and leisure, making Doe feel unbalanced.

Returning home, she complained to Buck, expressing her reluctance to work. Buck didn’t object, offering to support the family.

Being an ordinary worker, Buck’s monthly salary barely covered basic expenses. He had no extra money for Doe’s cosmetics, making her unhappy.

After a big fight, they divorced.

Post-divorce, Doe returned to single life with suitors around, none treating her like Buck or showing interest in forming a family.

One night, Doe’s stomach pain recurred severely. The men who used to care for her were suddenly unavailable. Remembering Buck’s kindness, she impulsively messaged him on WeChat, “Are you there?”

Soon, her phone vibrated with Buck’s reply offering to bring her medicine. Reflecting on their past, tears welled up in Doe’s eyes, but she didn’t respond.

Envy is a Human Weakness

Envying others’ seemingly superior lives while neglecting our own leads to a dark heart, wasted time, and a diminished character. Everyone’s life and happiness are unique.

Material wealth, true love, and family health contribute to happiness, and possessing one doesn’t negate others.

Greed is a Human Cancer

Like the bear breaking corn, Doe constantly sought something better, forgetting what she had. True happiness is not extreme joy or pain but a steady stream of contentment. Greed is a deep-seated cancer, with contentment being the cure.

Regret is Human Nature

We often realize the value of something only after losing it, learning the hard way that everything has its price. Doe may now understand this, a common fate for those like her.

Decisions come with consequences, and finding the right person in life amidst temptations is challenging. Once found, hold on tight and resist giving in easily. Temptations may abound, but what’s truly yours has been in your hands all along!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Photo credit: Naomi August on Unsplash