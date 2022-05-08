A Touching Love Letter to All the INFJs Out There

I understand you are about to hunt for the meaning(s) behind all of this, just like you always seek meaning in everything else in your adventure, that is life.

Hence, allow me to inform you that I am listening to you, fellow INFJ. I get it completely. You have feelings for almost everything, and those are not superficial; they are deep.

As an Advocate myself, I get that you let your emotions guide you.

I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I am sure you do it too.

Where decisions are concerned, you trust your heart more than the inner voice that rests in between your ears. At times, it can be frightening and overpowering. However, if you are like me, you know that and you continue to express love to other people. That is nothing short of wonderful. However, keep your heart close to you because it is fragile.

Being good at having or showing strong feelings and mushy with someone is your cup of tea. You dislike surface-level connections, I understand. You prioritise quality over quantity. Hence, your first choice will always be to surround yourself with passionate people. You do not quit easily when you are attempting to extract passion and romance out of someone.

Returning to meaning, I understand you cherish meaningful connections.

You are a perceptive one. You enjoy observing how people and events are related. It is a walk in the park for you to associate with people because you are exceptionally caring and sensitive. You have warm energy that is indescribable by non-INFJs. Cherish it. You are one of a kind.

One of the things you like doing is taking care of others. Of course, you wish to be reciprocated, but if that is not happening, no matter. Keep focusing on yourself. Never forget to look after yourself from time to time.

I burn out quickly, and I need time alone in order to recharge. I am sure you can relate.

If there are extroverts out there who do not get it, let them be. If your batteries deplete quickly, let that happen occasionally. Do not spread yourself too thin.

I understand you will read this letter seriously. If there is one more message I would love to share with you, it would be to love yourself with all your heart. You are a professional when it comes to doing things with love and passion. Hence, demonstrate it yourself every now and then.

