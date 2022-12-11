ACA Group Announces Its Adoption of the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services announces today that it has adopted the voluntary CFA Institute Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Code for Investment Professionals in the United States and Canada (“DEI Code”). Launched in February 2022, the DEI Code provides investment industry organizations with an action-oriented and principles-based framework through which to drive measurable and meaningful change concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion within organizations.

“We are proud to count more than six thousand financial services firms as our clients,” said Shvetank Shah, CEO of ACA Group. “Taken together, their capital allocation in sustainable and responsible investment influences trillions of dollars and touches billions of people. Our ability to shape those decisions energizes us, while reminding us of our own accountability. It was clear we had to drink our own champagne – we could hardly advise clients on how to improve their DEI impact without living up to its highest standards ourselves. By publicly agreeing to adopt to the CFA Institute’s DEI Code, we are demonstrating our commitment to integrating these factors into our own business.”

Sarah Maynard, ASIP, Global Head of External Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, CFA Institute comments: “In working together to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the investment industry, signatory organizations are making clear their public commitment to delivering on the work and change that they need to do to participate meaningfully in this effort. I’m delighted to welcome ACA Group to the growing number of organizations committed to the principles of the DEI Code.”

DEI Code signatories commit to six Principles that seek to drive DEI progress as it relates to the talent pipeline, staff acquisition, promotion and retention, leadership, influence, and measurement. Further, signatories commit to accelerate and amplify the impact of their commitment by making the economic, business, and moral case for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Notes to Editors:

To view the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code for the Investment Profession (United States and Canada) and accompanying materials, visit: cfainstitute.org/deicode.

About ACA Group

ACA Group (“ACA”) is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services. We empower clients to reimagine GRC and protect and grow their business. Our innovative approach integrates advisory, managed services, distribution solutions, and analytics with our ComplianceAlpha® regulatory technology platform with the specialized expertise of former regulators and practitioners and a deep understanding of the global regulatory landscape.

For more information, visit www.acaglobal.com.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economics grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

