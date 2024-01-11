Adapting to the Quiet, Again;
The Empty Swing – by Don Mathis
The emotional distress from an empty nest can stem from a second generation’s absence.
The empty swing
reminds me
of the days last month
my grandkids touched the sky
on the upswing arc,
touched my heart,
the heart that pounded with joy
twenty-five years ago
when I hung the swing
for my son,
the son I longed
to spend more time with,
and now I long to spend
more time with the grands,
moved to my home last summer,
my tiny house barely big enough
to hold my son, my grandson,
my granddaughter,
my heart big enough to hold
the joys of countless firsts,
the first time to the ocean,
the first river parade,
the first opera, the first ballet,
and now the dance is over
and the rhythm of tiny feet
and the song of tiny voices
echo in the faded and folded
crevasses of this old aged brain,
the brain that relished
simple chores of pick up,
drop off at school,
the pleasure of providing
breakfast, lunch, and dinner,
the wind down of the day,
brushing teeth together,
one more drink of water,
and a bedtime book
read to attentive ears,
the ears that surprised me
by listening, then repeating,
the legacy I longed to impart,
the words of my ancestors,
the wisdom
from my family of origin,
distilled in my life,
now ready to bequeath
to my family of destiny,
but now curtailed
by ghosts of fate,
spur of the moment decisions,
conclusions attained
with no input from me,
but disturb the skin of my soul,
disrupt the breath of my spirit,
distract the anima
of my contentment,
until all essence
hangs suspended
like an empty swing.
—
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit:
iStock image