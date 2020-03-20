Ahem, You’ve Got Something…

…stuck in your teeth, (or whiskers, as the case may be).

This is my dear friend Willa. Not only do I tell her when she’s got something stuck in her whiskers, I help her get it out. In turn, she cleans my face by getting in as many licks as she possibly can.

True friendship between humans has many components:

We tell the truth, even if the message is uncomfortable to deliver.

We say pleasant things behind each other’s backs.

We actively listen to each other.

We hold each other’s secrets in confidence.

We extend mutual respect and value each other’s individuality.

We inspire each other and support each other’s dreams.

Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.

— Anais Nin

What defining quality do you look for in a friend?

