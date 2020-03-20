Ahem, You’ve Got Something…

…stuck in your teeth, (or whiskers, as the case may be).
This is my dear friend Willa. Not only do I tell her when she’s got something stuck in her whiskers, I help her get it out. In turn, she cleans my face by getting in as many licks as she possibly can.
True friendship between humans has many components:
- We tell the truth, even if the message is uncomfortable to deliver.
- We say pleasant things behind each other’s backs.
- We actively listen to each other.
- We hold each other’s secrets in confidence.
- We extend mutual respect and value each other’s individuality.
- We inspire each other and support each other’s dreams.
Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.
— Anais Nin
What defining quality do you look for in a friend?
Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.
Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan
