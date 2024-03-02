Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / AI Can Help You Customize Your Child’s Birthday Party Decorations!

AI Can Help You Customize Your Child’s Birthday Party Decorations!

Take your little one’s party decor to the next level with AI image creators

by Leave a Comment

 

My 2.5-year-old loves Elmo and Thomas the Train. He asks to watch “Elmo and Choo Choos” on repeat all day. My husband and I are always joking that it would be cool if Elmo and Thomas the Train met.

Well, thanks to AI image software, now they can.

We were testing out the new Google Gemini app and thought it would be fun to create Elmo/Thomas the Train crossover images. We were impressed with the results!

I’ve used Bing’s CoPilot to generate images in the past, so I headed over to Bing to compare results.

I prefer CoPilot’s art for Elmo and Thomas the Train. It’s more in line with what my toddler watches today. The Google Gemini images are based on older versions of Thomas the Train.

After playing with Google Gemini and Bing CoPilot for a few hours, I discovered Bing’s AI is still superior to Google’s. Google would often tell me it couldn’t create images that CoPilot created.

However, there were some exceptions, such as the image at the end of this article. You just have to play around with both and see what you get!

Create Custom Party Decorations

I started to think about how cool it would be if I took these AI-generated images and created custom party decorations with them. There are all kinds of custom-party suppliers out there — just Google them.

For example, VistaPrint allows you to upload custom pictures for balloons, posters, napkins, and more.

So, I created a custom balloon using one of the AI pictures.

Screenshot of custom balloon preview on VistaPrint (photogenerated in CoPilot by Bing)
How neat is that?!

Photo Ideas

Both Gemini and CoPilot are amazing at generating images of fictional characters from different worlds. My favorite one so far is Harry Potter riding Thomas the Train.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You could combine just about any of your child’s favorite fictional characters! Try any of these:

  • Barbie and Care Bears
  • Paw Patrol characters and Sesame Street characters
  • Harry Potter and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Peppa the Pig and Cocomelon
  • Harry Potter and Pokémon

 

Get creative! Ask your kids who their favorite cartoon characters are, and I bet you’ll be able to create an image of them together.

You can also generate images of your kids’ favorite characters playing with their favorite toys. Take a look at this image of Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter playing with Barbies:

The caveat: Neither Google Gemini nor Bing CoPilot can create images of real people. So, if your older child loves Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, you won’t be able to create images of their favorite characters. (Confession: I tried to create Meredith and Derek images, but it was a no-go.)

The exception is real people who have had cartoons made of them (which is why I was able to generate an image of Harry Potter/Daniel Radcliffe).

Both AI tools are also touchy about romance in kids’ shows, so you probably won’t be able to create images of your kids’ favorite characters kissing. However, we were able to create an image of Abby and Elmo all grown up with their future child.

What an adorable family! (Although, another time I ran a similar prompt, I was told that I was requesting an “inappropriate image”. Sometimes you have to play with the wording of the prompt to get the desired photo.)

Wrapping Up

Is your child ready to be the coolest kid in class?

Start customizing their next birthday party’s decorations ASAP! Say what you want about AI images, but I think this is a pretty cool way to use them.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Xiang Gao on Unsplash

 

