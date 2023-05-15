AI Ethics: Could LLMs Alignment Mirror the Human Mind?

There is a recent paper, A somato-cognitive action network alternates with effector regions in motor cortex, on further mind and body interconnections in the brain, stating that, “two behavioural control systems are interleaved in human M1. One well-known system consists of effector-specific circuits for precise, isolated movements of highly specialized appendages—fingers, toes and tongue—the type of dexterous motion needed for speaking or manipulating objects. A second, integrative output system, the Somato-Cognitive Action Network, SCAN, is more important for controlling the organism as a whole. The SCAN integrates body control (motor and autonomic) and action planning, consistent with the idea that aspects of higher-level executive control might derive from movement coordination.”

The study, revising Penfield’s homunculus, takes an important dive into how to further approach understanding the human mind. The human mind is the base of all experiences. When there is an intention to move the fingers while writing or typing, it comes from a combination of action processes that involves cognition and motor functions.

Experiences also extend to mental health problems and serious mental illnesses. The mind is also responsible for relations with the external world. How does the mind function? What are its components? What is its structure?

The mind is different from neuronal functions and connections in the brain. There could be overlaps in some aspects, since the cells and molecules of the brain organize or build the mind, but the mind is distinct.

The mind is also different from how neural networks work. There are label parallels with reward learning, predictions and so forth, but the mind has a way its functions, different from those. In seeking to align AI, it may not be appropriate to ignore the human mind as a factor for tech influence.

The mind has properties where feelings and emotions are based. It also has properties for memory. LLMs seem great with memory, knowing much across fields. However, LLMs do not know what it means to be directly hurt, or what it means to subjectively sad.

How are properties acquired on the mind? What are the sequences? What are the splits of the quantities that do? How can emotional probabilities be built into LLMs to understand the factors that may acquire sadness, using their memory to do so? How is it also possible to show how a conceptual way the human mind works, so that it is possible to know how sadness—or other properties—is acquired, so that when some misuse of AI is targeted at some, it is possible to understand?

The human mind is a key factor in what the future of AI holds, especially towards ease against fears of LLMs.

iStock image