AI Flags Suicide Risk Factors Among Teens

By Simon Knokgaard Halskov-U. Copenhagen

The number of suicide attempts is rising at an alarming rate: In 59 low- and middle-income countries, one in six young people have attempted suicide, according to studies.

This worrying development calls for stronger preventive efforts, which is at the center of the new study, published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence.

The suicide hotline in Denmark is +45 70 201 201. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the US is 988.

“It is crucial to identify the life circumstances that increase suicide risk among young people,” says Milan Obaidi, associate professor at the psychology department at the University of Copenhagen. “Unfortunately, current methods for estimating risk factors are close to useless—thus, authorities cannot identify the people who are at risk.”

The researchers are left with a clear picture of the main risk factors:

“Recent self-harm is the most important indication of risk for suicide attempts. In addition, we found five other risk factors: internalizing problems such as anxiety and depression, sleep problems, eating disorders, pessimism about future prospects, and victimization,” Obaidi says.

There have been previous attempts to use machine learning to localize suicide risk, but these have had significant shortcomings.

“Among other things, the interaction of protective factors and risk factors has been overlooked. And previous studies have neglected to include established theories on suicidal behavior and instead used purely algorithmic risk estimation,” Obaidi says.

The researchers’ machine learning model is the most accurate of its kind to date. In other words, their model can identify which young people are at risk better than anyone else.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Our model shows that young people’s risk of suicide attempts is not simply a sum of various societal, economic, and psychological pressures. Instead, we can see that intra- and interpersonal processes are crucial to suicide risk,” Obaidi says. “These include a lack of optimism about education and career, conflicts with close relationships, and victimizing experiences.”

Stopping the alarming rise in suicide attempts among young people requires a more holistic approach to the problem, Obaidi says.

“You need to examine both risks and protective factors across many individual, psychological, sociological, and environmental domains.”

Source: University of Copenhagen

Original Study DOI: 10.1007/s10964-023-01892-6

—

This post was previously published on Futurity with a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock