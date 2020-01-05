America, Reloading

[Music]
mostly because of dying stars scientists
say space smells like barbeque and
gunpowder which is to say space smells
like the United States a holiday where
we celebrate the independence of machine
guns how anyone can buy a cemetery at a
sporting goods store on their 18th
birthday and open carry it to an
elementary school where children are
learning tears don’t fall in space
weightless without gravity they never
leave the eye is that what happens to
the NRA a child asks after the bodies of
half her glass have used every red
crayon in the universe to scream goodbye
did the NRA skiers not drop because
they’re astronauts how it is apparent
tell a six-year-old the gun sales spike
every time our right to bear massacres
makes the coroner faint make some
medical examiner sack can’t my god I
can’t but we can
can’t we America each election don’t we
could say we can stomach the boy loading
a black hole into his backpack and
unloading it in the high school hallway
on Valentine’s Day it would take light
years to count how many times the Tariff
Act Tex did I love you I love you I love
you in parkland Florida will be NRA kept
crying in space my friends a second
grade teacher is told to practice hiding
her children in the closet 23 7
year-olds huddle holding their breath
holding your breath and space is the
fastest way to die
the lungs explode in the vacuum almost
as quickly as an ar-15 can make blood
dust of a closet door of the 20 children
murdered at Sandy Hook not one of them
needed an ambulance
that’s how dead they were that’s how
well the Second Amendment Orcs because
there is no air it is silent in space
but not as silent as the Christians on
the Senate floor well 20 more families
are asked if they would like to talk to
a priest Christ could tear the nails
from his hands and scrape them down a
blood splattered chalkboard and they
would still be praying for their bank
accounts after Columbine parents were
called into tiny conference rooms one
family said we could hear the family
before his screaming and we knew we were
next
now loved ones check Facebook to see who
is dead
a mother’s statuses I can’t reach my
daughter I can’t reach my daughter
decades after her child is murdered in
the cafeteria that thought will still be
tearing her from her bed I can’t reach
my daughter the footprints left by
astronauts on the moon are permanent
they will never go away like the grief
of a father identifying his son by his
shoes because the rest of his son’s body
was out lobbied by suits whispering into
the ears of Washington this is what
America means about freedom and justice
the names of our cities becoming
synonymous with babies being buried like
seeds in the green gardens of the
wealthy but you should know your teacher
was a hero we see her body found
bunkering a group of your friends and
that’s as happy as the ending gets right
now the heroes almost always dead the
flag at half-mast grave children huddled
in basements trying to tear off their
ears on the fourth of July because the
fireworks sound that the day everyone
died crying died with her next 80
birthdays pouring from their eyes well
America reloaded and moved on to the
next
you
