We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

America, Reloading

America, Reloading

“That’s as happy as the ending gets right now. The heroes almost always dead.”

[Music]
00:07
mostly because of dying stars scientists
00:11
say space smells like barbeque and
00:13
gunpowder which is to say space smells
00:17
like the United States a holiday where
00:20
we celebrate the independence of machine
00:22
guns how anyone can buy a cemetery at a
00:25
sporting goods store on their 18th
00:27
birthday and open carry it to an
00:29
elementary school where children are
00:32
learning tears don’t fall in space
00:34
weightless without gravity they never
00:37
leave the eye is that what happens to
00:40
the NRA a child asks after the bodies of
00:43
half her glass have used every red
00:46
crayon in the universe to scream goodbye
00:48
did the NRA skiers not drop because
00:51
they’re astronauts how it is apparent
00:53
tell a six-year-old the gun sales spike
00:56
every time our right to bear massacres
00:58
makes the coroner faint make some
01:01
medical examiner sack can’t my god I
01:04
can’t but we can
01:06
can’t we America each election don’t we
01:09
could say we can stomach the boy loading
01:12
a black hole into his backpack and
01:14
unloading it in the high school hallway
01:16
on Valentine’s Day it would take light
01:19
years to count how many times the Tariff
01:21
Act Tex did I love you I love you I love
01:24
you in parkland Florida will be NRA kept
01:27
crying in space my friends a second
01:31
grade teacher is told to practice hiding
01:33
her children in the closet 23 7
01:36
year-olds huddle holding their breath
01:38
holding your breath and space is the
01:40
fastest way to die
01:42
the lungs explode in the vacuum almost
01:45
as quickly as an ar-15 can make blood
01:48
dust of a closet door of the 20 children
01:50
murdered at Sandy Hook not one of them
01:54
needed an ambulance
01:55
that’s how dead they were that’s how
01:57
well the Second Amendment Orcs because
01:59
there is no air it is silent in space
02:02
but not as silent as the Christians on
02:05
the Senate floor well 20 more families
02:07
are asked if they would like to talk to
02:09
a priest Christ could tear the nails
02:12
from his hands and scrape them down a
02:14
blood splattered chalkboard and they
02:16
would still be praying for their bank
02:18
accounts after Columbine parents were
02:21
called into tiny conference rooms one
02:24
family said we could hear the family
02:26
before his screaming and we knew we were
02:28
next
02:28
now loved ones check Facebook to see who
02:31
is dead
02:31
a mother’s statuses I can’t reach my
02:33
daughter I can’t reach my daughter
02:35
decades after her child is murdered in
02:38
the cafeteria that thought will still be
02:41
tearing her from her bed I can’t reach
02:43
my daughter the footprints left by
02:46
astronauts on the moon are permanent
02:49
they will never go away like the grief
02:51
of a father identifying his son by his
02:54
shoes because the rest of his son’s body
02:56
was out lobbied by suits whispering into
03:00
the ears of Washington this is what
03:02
America means about freedom and justice
03:05
the names of our cities becoming
03:07
synonymous with babies being buried like
03:09
seeds in the green gardens of the
03:11
wealthy but you should know your teacher
03:14
was a hero we see her body found
03:17
bunkering a group of your friends and
03:19
that’s as happy as the ending gets right
03:22
now the heroes almost always dead the
03:26
flag at half-mast grave children huddled
03:29
in basements trying to tear off their
03:32
ears on the fourth of July because the
03:34
fireworks sound that the day everyone
03:37
died crying died with her next 80
03:41
birthdays pouring from their eyes well
03:45
America reloaded and moved on to the
03:49
next
03:57
you

