mostly because of dying stars scientists

say space smells like barbeque and

gunpowder which is to say space smells

like the United States a holiday where

we celebrate the independence of machine

guns how anyone can buy a cemetery at a

sporting goods store on their 18th

birthday and open carry it to an

elementary school where children are

learning tears don’t fall in space

weightless without gravity they never

leave the eye is that what happens to

the NRA a child asks after the bodies of

half her glass have used every red

crayon in the universe to scream goodbye

did the NRA skiers not drop because

they’re astronauts how it is apparent

tell a six-year-old the gun sales spike

every time our right to bear massacres

makes the coroner faint make some

medical examiner sack can’t my god I

can’t but we can

can’t we America each election don’t we

could say we can stomach the boy loading

a black hole into his backpack and

unloading it in the high school hallway

on Valentine’s Day it would take light

years to count how many times the Tariff

Act Tex did I love you I love you I love

you in parkland Florida will be NRA kept

crying in space my friends a second

grade teacher is told to practice hiding

her children in the closet 23 7

year-olds huddle holding their breath

holding your breath and space is the

fastest way to die

the lungs explode in the vacuum almost

as quickly as an ar-15 can make blood

dust of a closet door of the 20 children

murdered at Sandy Hook not one of them

needed an ambulance

that’s how dead they were that’s how

well the Second Amendment Orcs because

there is no air it is silent in space

but not as silent as the Christians on

the Senate floor well 20 more families

are asked if they would like to talk to

a priest Christ could tear the nails

from his hands and scrape them down a

blood splattered chalkboard and they

would still be praying for their bank

accounts after Columbine parents were

called into tiny conference rooms one

family said we could hear the family

before his screaming and we knew we were

next

now loved ones check Facebook to see who

is dead

a mother’s statuses I can’t reach my

daughter I can’t reach my daughter

decades after her child is murdered in

the cafeteria that thought will still be

tearing her from her bed I can’t reach

my daughter the footprints left by

astronauts on the moon are permanent

they will never go away like the grief

of a father identifying his son by his

shoes because the rest of his son’s body

was out lobbied by suits whispering into

the ears of Washington this is what

America means about freedom and justice

the names of our cities becoming

synonymous with babies being buried like

seeds in the green gardens of the

wealthy but you should know your teacher

was a hero we see her body found

bunkering a group of your friends and

that’s as happy as the ending gets right

now the heroes almost always dead the

flag at half-mast grave children huddled

in basements trying to tear off their

ears on the fourth of July because the

fireworks sound that the day everyone

died crying died with her next 80

birthdays pouring from their eyes well

America reloaded and moved on to the

next

