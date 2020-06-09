Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / America … What’s Next?

America … What’s Next?

What direction is America going in when it comes to anti-black racism?

by Leave a Comment

Dr. Vibe asks a group of American women about the status of anti-black racism in America

Dr. Vibe asks Aisha K. Staggers, Jill Jones, Gina Figueroa, and Chetachi A. Egwu for their comments on the following topics:

– The George Floyd killing and the aftermath
– Amy Cooper calling the police after Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog and after he offered her dog treats to try to lure him out of a plant bed
– Covid19 now has killed over 100,000 Americans
– 45’s executive order targets companies that displease the government

***

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe 'demolishing the digital divide and raising the level of consciousness', The Prime Minister of Pertinent Information, Connector, Producer and Host of the award winning The Dr. Vibe Show™ - The Home Of Epic Conversations™, Digital Curator, Digital Publisher. Dr. Vibe received the 2018 Canadian Ethnic Media Association's "Innovation Award". Follow Dr. Vibe on Twitter @DrVibeShow and check him out on thedrvibeshow.com.

