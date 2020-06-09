America … What’s Next?

Dr. Vibe asks a group of American women about the status of anti-black racism in America
Dr. Vibe asks Aisha K. Staggers, Jill Jones, Gina Figueroa, and Chetachi A. Egwu for their comments on the following topics:
– The George Floyd killing and the aftermath
– Amy Cooper calling the police after Christian Cooper asked her to leash her dog and after he offered her dog treats to try to lure him out of a plant bed
– Covid19 now has killed over 100,000 Americans
– 45’s executive order targets companies that displease the government
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
stock photo ID: 1752438647
Leave a Reply
.