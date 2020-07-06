American Beauty: The Meaning of the Rose

We look at the meaning behind the rose imagery of American Beauty.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:06

Who or what is the real American Beauty according to Sam Mendes film we have to look closer to find out

00:14

One of the first images Mendes presents us with is the perfect red rose

00:19

Cut from its stem an image of growth snapped away from its life source

00:23

Within the film this cut Rose becomes a symbol of false surface beauty with nothing inside

00:29

The Rose is almost always present in the film

00:32

Mendes is careful to include it in key shots

00:35

like when Lester first gets the chance to kiss Angela and even the moment of his death a

00:42

Cliched symbol of romantic love the flower is expensive and sought-after yet commonplace obvious an

00:49

unimaginative choice

00:51

Mendes is bold roses imagery

00:53

repurposes that obvious flower to remind us to look past

00:57

Superficial appearance and avoid being brainwashed by the wrong values the most memorable imagery in American Beauty is used to show what beauty isn’t

01:08

Stuff and it’s become more important to you than living

01:12

The most overt use of the rose in the film is to accompany Lester’s fantasy of sleeping with his teenage daughter

01:18

Jane’s best friend the sexy blonde cheerleader Angela note the symbolism of the word deflowered as Lester fantasizes about

01:25

deflowering the virginal nymph

01:28

American Beauty features thematic echoes of Lolita

01:31

Nabokov story of Humbert Humberts pedophilic obsession with the twelve-year-old Lolita. I’m used to guys drooling over me

01:40

Started when I was about 12

01:42

Lester Burnham whose name is an anagram of Humbert learns Falls for the teenage Angela Hayes whose last name comes from Lolita’s real name

01:50

Dolores haze

01:51

But as the phrase Humbert learned suggests something different ends up happening here

01:56

strangely while the fantasy of Angela is empty and misguided it jump-starts Lester’s real growth by giving him something to want a

02:03

red-blooded desire

02:05

His very typical midlife crisis fantasizing about a younger woman buying a cool car quitting his boring job

02:13

Motivated by a real sense that he’s gone stray

02:16

within his rose fantasy sequences

02:18

The film’s editing uses a technique of repeating the same motion over and over in ever closer shots to emphasize on reality

02:25

This is a technique. You can see in surrealist filmmaking like the work of luis buñuel

02:31

The disruption of the repetition snaps us out of the narrative flow

02:35

Reminding us that what we’re watching isn’t real just as Mendez’s movie hopes to jolt us out of our routine everyday thinking

02:43

By the end Lester has to face that his fantasy is false while the Rose covered Angela looked like his American dream

02:50

The reality is a key. She’s an underage virgin and he’d be taking advantage

02:55

Meanwhile, Angela herself is revealed to be a common red rose insecure insincere and terrified of being ordinary

03:03

Least I’m not ugly

03:07

Yes, you are and

03:09

You’re boring and you’re totally ordinary while its most linked with Angela. The rose is first associated with Carol

03:16

I just love your roses. How do you get them to flourish like this?

03:22

Eggshells America

03:24

Who projects the rosy looking outer life of a happy American woman while inside she’s full of anxiety and frustration?

03:32

Carolyn has lost the spontaneous girl

03:34

She once was and has become a terrified woman obsessed with order and maintaining a certain pruned image of herself

03:40

Carolyn can’t tolerate natural wild growth. She’s trying to live a life exactly like the cut roses in the glass phase

03:48

Carolyn’s advancing age is a meaningful foil to Angela’s youthful beauty

03:52

Carolyn is our warning that if we continue down the path of seeking beauty in common places and

03:57

Satisfaction in material goods. Our flower will fade will become better and disenchanted

04:04

And spill beer on the couch

04:07

So what’s the movie saying real beauty looks like unlike the boring red roses

04:12

Jane and Ricky the self-described freaks are slowly revealed to be the real American Beauty

04:26

This early scene juxtaposes, Angela and Jane here

04:30

Angela lies about being sexually experienced to seem cool Jane tries to imitate

04:34

Angela really don’t need to have some psycho obsessing about me right now

04:38

But she can’t commit because she knows that while Ricky appears creepy. He’s genuine and she’s genuine too

04:45

Jane doesn’t seek attention which is why Ricky’s camera is so interested in her

04:50

Angela projects what she believes to be attractive imagining what others see when they look at her

04:55

She’s overwhelmed by her need to be viewed as beautiful. I mean he didn’t even like

05:02

Real Beauty doesn’t have this craving because it’s inwardly generated not fabricated from the outside end while Angela poses for the camera

05:10

Ricky’s eye and arse is watching Jane

05:14

Ultimately, the film presents a very religious or spiritual idea of what beauty is Ricky even equates beauty with a god-like force

05:22

Yesterday I realized that there is this

05:26

Entire life

05:27

behind things this incredibly

05:31

Benevolent force it’s like God just looking right at you just for a second far from the expensive red rose

05:38

Ricky says the most beautiful thing

05:39

He’s filmed is something people have labelled worthless and repulsive trash the image underlines the movies thesis that suburban middle-class

05:47

America’s values are in the wrong place

05:49

We’ve thrown out what really matters at its core beauty is really about how we look at things. It’s an experience

05:57

The movie suggests there’s a life behind objects from the rose to the garbage bag and these objects reflect or interact with human lives

06:05

By the end the bright red of the Rose becomes the color of blood

06:09

symbolizing life and the vitality were born with

06:12

The omnipresent false rose punctuates the film’s message to remember what’s important in life

06:17

And remember we’re alive as Lester reminds us any day might be our last so make the most of it

Photo credit: Screenshot from video