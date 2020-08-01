And yet it all seems limitless – One year around the world (4K) from Fabien Carré on Vimeo.

—

EDITOR’S NOTE: Clearly this trip was taken pre-COVID-19. But for those of you who yearn to travel again, here is a way to do it vicariously.

—

My girlfriend and I embarked in April 2017 on this epic life-changing experience around the world. We came back one year later with our minds blown away. As a dying android once said: “I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe.”

As months went by, I never ceased to be amazed by the diversity and the boiling life of our planet, I wanted to share this feeling with others and make a tribute to the Earth and its inhabitants, at a special time in our history when carefulness and respect are most needed.

This video showcases one year around the world, from underwater to 6000m peaks, from active volcanoes to Asian temples, a journey of a lifetime.

The countries we visited and in the video: Nepal, Japan, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nouvelle-Calédonie, Vanuatu, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Perú, Canada.

I came back in spring 2018 with around 7 TB of data (about 120 hours of videos and 40 000 pictures). The editing was done on and off with other regular jobs at the same time, it was spread over several months.

French and English subtitles available.

For the people interested in the technical side, it was shot with a GH5, Mavic Pro and GoPro Hero5, across 14 countries and 3 continents over a year of travel in 2017-2018. Some shots from the GH5 are 10 bits, mostly sunrises, sunsets and portraits of people. I mostly used 2 lenses: Olympus M.Zuiko ED 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO and Panasonic Lumix G 42,5 mm f/1.7. I used extensively a Pilotfly H2 gimbal.

Edited and color graded with Premiere Pro and After Effects CC 2019, shots cleaned with Neat Video. I used FilmConvert.

Music: OAKE – Siebtes Buch: Drestan Sened

oake.bandcamp.com/album/auferstehung

Quote from Paul Bowles’s The Sheltering Sky.

Sound mixing by Alexis Marzin.

—

