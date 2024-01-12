Another Night Sitting on the Couch Not Talking with Your Spouse?

There’s a dent in our couch.

Looking directly at it, it’s the last cushion on the right. Near the arm rest.

This is THE preferred spot for my wife’s butt while we watch tv.

Dents happen when you sit on the couch in the same room with one another, but you aren’t really spending time with each other.

You’re sharing space, your butts are making dents, but the only thing your minds are doing are getting filled with the gobbledy-gook that the boob-toob is beaming in there.

The dents you make with your butt cheeks don’t do anything to help your marriage.

Have you connected any more with your spouse, if you’ve spent two hours on ‘The Mandalorian’, One Hour on ‘Cake Boss’ and, of course, the six and ten o’clock news?

Nope.

Mainly, you’ve frittered the night away.

(Cool. I actually used the word frittered.)

To be honest, this is my struggle

I get comfy in my dent.

I cuddle up with the chips and queso, kick off the shoes and throw my feet up on the ottoman.

But, wouldn’t you know it, it just feels empty at the end of the night.

Like I wasted away one whole evening — when we could have done something together.

What other dents could you make in your marriage?

Dents in the floors: You could take up dance lessons together or redesign a room in your house

You could take up dance lessons together or redesign a room in your house Dents in your community: Why spend the time watching others while we could find an organization you can support and make a difference.

Why spend the time watching others while we could find an organization you can support and make a difference. Dents in the time spent with the kids: They want our attention much more than that big screen does.

They want our attention much more than that big screen does. Dents in the finances: I’ll leave budgeting and dollars and cents to another writer — but still, we could make a dent there, don’t you think?

I’ll leave budgeting and dollars and cents to another writer — but still, we could make a dent there, don’t you think? Dents in our health: Walk together, run together, bike together, go to the gym together. It gets you healthier, and you can spend time together.

Walk together, run together, bike together, go to the gym together. It gets you healthier, and you can spend time together. Dents in our communication: Turn off the tube and learn something about your mate.

Dents in our sex life: Enough said!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sure, there’s a time and place for everything.

If you’ve been making positive dents in your marriage and the world — by all means, take the night off, and make a dent in your couch.

But for the rest of us…we need to give the silver box on the wall a rest.

I’d write more, but ‘Ted Lasso’ is on.

…

About Stu Gray

Stu created the Stupendous Marriage podcast with his wife Lisa in 2010. They’ve been encouraging challenging and inspiring married couples ever since. Stu coaches husbands (and wives) on how to reconnect and keep going in their marriage when times get tough.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Paige Cody on Unsplash