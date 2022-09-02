Are Attachment Styles Sabotaging Your Love Life? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

if we diagnose ourselves as

0:03

an anxious attachment style

0:06

the danger

0:08

of a diagnosis

0:11

is that it becomes an excuse

0:14

for whatever we do

0:19

there are four different attachment

0:21

styles anxious secure avoidant and

0:24

anxious avoidant audrey maybe you can

0:27

speak to

0:28

the anxious attachment style and maybe

0:30

the anxious avoidant i’m not sure about

0:32

you guys but i first heard about

0:35

attachment styles when i read the book

0:37

attached

0:38

which talked about attachment theory so

0:40

i suppose people who have uh anxious

0:42

attachment are always looking

0:45

for ways the relationship’s going to

0:47

fall apart

0:48

um a lot of it is tied into feeling sort

0:51

of fears of abandonment and fears of

0:53

rejection

0:55

um you can get very very reactive

0:58

in arguments uh because you get very

1:00

flared up within those kinds of

1:02

in those kinds of ways but also i think

1:04

even when the relationship is going well

1:07

you’re still looking for ways that it

1:08

could fall apart even in the best

1:10

moments what for you

1:13

is the worst part about being

1:17

having that anxious attached style that

1:19

anxious style

1:21

well

1:23

i actually i’ve got much better over

1:26

time with it i definitely related to it

1:28

more

1:29

a few years ago

1:31

but i think

1:32

i think the hardest part is

1:35

not being able to enjoy it

1:37

not being able to just feel

1:40

safe

1:42

not being able to enjoy the thing you

1:44

have correct yeah not being able to just

1:46

enjoy the relationship

1:48

and it can be the most

1:50

you know

1:51

beautiful or

1:52

non-confrontational non-argumentative

1:55

relationship

1:57

yet you still somehow have this

1:58

underlying feeling of everything’s gonna

2:00

go wrong and everything’s gonna

2:02

go to [ __ ] so i think that’s probably

2:05

the hardest thing and i think accepting

2:08

that

2:09

you are safe is something i’ve

2:11

personally had to do a lot of work on

2:14

as you know

2:15

and i think that once you can do that

2:18

you you do just sort of

2:20

find a new piece in your relationship

2:22

and that’s really really lovely

2:24

but that i think until you can sort of

2:26

you can accept the fact that no one

2:28

really

2:29

ever is safe

2:31

truly right we can all at any given

2:33

moment we can all get hurt something can

2:35

go wrong

2:36

people can leave people can die

2:40

and i think if you

2:41

if you spend your whole time living

2:43

there it just destroys the experience

2:46

stephen as someone who perhaps relates

2:49

to the opposite end of the spectrum or

2:51

not you tell me

2:54

is it fair to say

2:56

you are

2:57

on the avoidant

2:59

side of attachment styles slightly yeah

3:02

i i probably lean i don’t relate so much

3:06

to the anxious attachment one the

3:08

avoidant one more so there is one that’s

3:11

kind of a bit of both it’s called

3:13

disorganized and

3:15

there could be bits of that because in

3:17

some ways i do crave intimacy or i

3:20

i don’t have crave intimacies the word

3:22

but i can really feel a sense of like

3:26

i don’t know

3:27

maybe anyone does if you’re alone for a

3:29

long time you can feel a sense of like

3:31

oh i don’t want to be abandoned like i

3:33

want to you know

3:35

being a bit feared of being abandoned

3:37

because i’m a natural

3:39

i enjoy my own company a lot i do have a

3:41

natural sort of loner tendency um

3:45

i have historically gotten scared of

3:47

being trapped in relationships and

3:50

feeling like

3:51

relationships are a large demand on my

3:53

time and energy

3:56

and so that’s the avoidant part of you

3:58

yeah and and perhaps feeling resentful

4:01

at times when i have to

4:02

i feel i have to do things for too many

4:05

things for the relationship or i’m very

4:08

scared of someone becoming emotionally

4:10

dependent on me for their needs and i

4:12

think that’s the crux of it that’s the

4:15

grand fear is

4:16

this person will now depend on me for

4:18

their happiness and that’s a

4:21

that’s a scary thought

4:23

i suppose for someone with that tendency

4:25

what i want to know

4:27

is which one you guys relate to matthew

4:30

and jameson i bet jameson is secure

4:33

i can just see it

4:35

securely attached

4:36

is that the one you most relate to

4:39

yeah actually i do relate to being

4:41

securely attached but i have to say i

4:43

mean i’m sure we’ll probably get into

4:45

this because going off of the book

4:47

attached remember when i read it

4:49

i thought it was

4:50

a very solid theory and it felt very

4:53

like this is pretty insightful about

4:55

people’s different experiences of

4:56

relationships

4:58

but

4:59

that book seemed to think that it was

5:00

pretty

5:02

you were pretty much

5:03

just cut from that cloth

5:05

like you were you’re in one of these

5:07

categories

5:08

and i think it’s easy for me to relate

5:10

to being secure now because i’ve been in

5:12

a long-term relationship that’s just

5:14

based off loyalty and trust and i’m just

5:16

very secure there

5:18

but i can just imagine that if things

5:19

went a different way

5:21

definitely wired for all kinds of

5:24

there’s just definitely a spectrum that

5:26

point jameson about it potentially being

5:28

fluid is interesting because i think the

5:30

risk of a book like this is you can

5:32

people can get in sort of diagnose

5:35

uh

5:36

i don’t know uh

5:39

constant diagnosis mode where

5:41

you explain everyone’s behavior as a

5:43

function of attachment styles and you

5:45

know the the truth is some people

5:48

maybe they’re avoidant but there’s also

5:49

people who are just selfish [ __ ] and

5:51

don’t want to compromise on anything

5:54

and they don’t need to be diagnosed as

5:55

oh if they’re avoidant and i just figure

5:57

out and understand that or there’s

5:59

people who are

6:00

you know

6:02

who are really anxious to an extent

6:04

where it’s toxic and they’re toxically

6:06

needy and it’s like

6:08

you can’t just get off the hook by it

6:10

being well i’m an anxious type but

6:12

you’re like some forms of anxiousness

6:14

are genuinely like toxic like they are

6:17

someone who

6:18

immediately smothers someone and

6:20

completely sort of

6:22

almost uses them as a you know

6:26

as a you know just just kind of to get

6:29

all their emotional needs met and to

6:32

feel like i now subsuming my life into

6:34

yours and these are not these are not

6:36

just healthy tendencies right so there’s

6:40

there can be a way people maybe use it

6:42

as a way to kind of explain

6:45

those parts of themselves a bit too much

6:48

or over diagnose

6:50

look the

6:53

the catharsis

6:55

of a diagnosis of any kind

6:58

is that you have a diagnosis

7:01

i mean anyone who’s ever had any kind of

7:03

illness or pain

7:05

knows that that having something

7:08

diagnosed

7:10

emotional or physical can be

7:13

can be

7:14

very cathartic

7:15

i now know why i am the way i am i have

7:18

some kind of closure on myself

7:22

the danger

7:24

of a diagnosis

7:26

is that it becomes an excuse for

7:30

whatever we do

7:33

and

7:37

if we diagnose ourselves as

7:40

an anxious attachment style

7:44

and then anything we do that is anxious

7:47

in our behavior any way we treat someone

7:51

any way we

7:53

uh unnecessarily accuse someone or act

7:56

out

7:58

we

8:00

say well i can’t help it i’m i have this

8:02

anxious attachment style

8:05

that

8:06

that becomes a very dangerous

8:07

thing

8:08

i think that we have to separate

8:12

what our tendency may be

8:16

from

8:17

what behavior we are going to choose

8:21

to model

8:22

because that’s always a

8:24

choice what we decide to do

8:29

is a choice

8:31

i could be

8:32

anxious but say

8:35

i’m gonna i’m gonna do better

8:38

than this feeling i have right now

8:42

i feel it

8:44

but i also know what my nature is i know

8:47

that my nature is to

8:50

be

8:50

overly afraid

8:52

of losing someone to believe that i’m

8:55

not going to be okay if i lose someone

8:58

and then to overcompensate for

9:01

any time i think i’ve made a mistake

9:04

to get overly guilty anytime i do

9:06

something that i’m not proud of

9:10

to

9:11

create stories anytime someone doesn’t

9:13

text me

9:14

enough

9:15

or

9:17

leaves me alone for five minutes

9:20

to imagine kind of things in the

9:23

rustling in the bush is a lion when it’s

9:26

it’s nothing it’s the wind you know i

9:28

know that’s my nature so i’m going to do

9:30

better than that nature in the way that

9:33

i behave

9:34

that is a choice you know you stephen

9:37

could know that it’s

9:39

kind of there’s a there’s a part of you

9:41

that

9:42

that trends towards

9:44

feeling suffocated or feeling like

9:47

you’re afraid of becoming responsible

9:49

for someone’s needs

9:51

and emotional well-being

9:54

and

9:55

and catch yourself and go i know that’s

9:57

where

9:59

my mind goes

10:01

naturally

10:02

it doesn’t need any help

10:04

to go there that is where my mind goes

10:07

but

10:08

i also know that about myself

10:11

and

10:13

and so i and and given that i know that

10:15

about myself

10:18

i know that i have a tendency to

10:21

you know

10:22

overly keep the people at arm’s length

10:25

instead of just setting healthy

10:27

boundaries and or even just

10:30

communicating

10:31

about the fact that i really like

10:34

having

10:36

some alone time in my week or my day or

10:38

i really like being able to go to a

10:40

quiet corner and just kind of

10:43

read and

10:44

and do my thing

10:47

i i really think that what can be useful

10:52

about these kinds of heuristics

10:55

is that the ability to know

10:58

which way the wind naturally blows for

11:01

us

11:04

doesn’t become an excuse

11:07

for all of our behavior

11:10

instead it becomes a recipe for

11:12

self-awareness

11:14

so that we can

11:15

mitigate

11:17

our own behavior

11:37

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock