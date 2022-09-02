Are Attachment Styles Sabotaging Your Love Life? [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
if we diagnose ourselves as
an anxious attachment style
the danger
of a diagnosis
is that it becomes an excuse
for whatever we do
there are four different attachment
styles anxious secure avoidant and
anxious avoidant audrey maybe you can
speak to
the anxious attachment style and maybe
the anxious avoidant i’m not sure about
you guys but i first heard about
attachment styles when i read the book
attached
which talked about attachment theory so
i suppose people who have uh anxious
attachment are always looking
for ways the relationship’s going to
fall apart
um a lot of it is tied into feeling sort
of fears of abandonment and fears of
rejection
um you can get very very reactive
in arguments uh because you get very
flared up within those kinds of
in those kinds of ways but also i think
even when the relationship is going well
you’re still looking for ways that it
could fall apart even in the best
moments what for you
is the worst part about being
having that anxious attached style that
anxious style
well
i actually i’ve got much better over
time with it i definitely related to it
more
a few years ago
but i think
i think the hardest part is
not being able to enjoy it
not being able to just feel
safe
not being able to enjoy the thing you
have correct yeah not being able to just
enjoy the relationship
and it can be the most
you know
beautiful or
non-confrontational non-argumentative
relationship
yet you still somehow have this
underlying feeling of everything’s gonna
go wrong and everything’s gonna
go to [ __ ] so i think that’s probably
the hardest thing and i think accepting
that
you are safe is something i’ve
personally had to do a lot of work on
as you know
and i think that once you can do that
you you do just sort of
find a new piece in your relationship
and that’s really really lovely
but that i think until you can sort of
you can accept the fact that no one
really
ever is safe
truly right we can all at any given
moment we can all get hurt something can
go wrong
people can leave people can die
and i think if you
if you spend your whole time living
there it just destroys the experience
stephen as someone who perhaps relates
to the opposite end of the spectrum or
not you tell me
is it fair to say
you are
on the avoidant
side of attachment styles slightly yeah
i i probably lean i don’t relate so much
to the anxious attachment one the
avoidant one more so there is one that’s
kind of a bit of both it’s called
disorganized and
there could be bits of that because in
some ways i do crave intimacy or i
i don’t have crave intimacies the word
but i can really feel a sense of like
i don’t know
maybe anyone does if you’re alone for a
long time you can feel a sense of like
oh i don’t want to be abandoned like i
want to you know
being a bit feared of being abandoned
because i’m a natural
i enjoy my own company a lot i do have a
natural sort of loner tendency um
i have historically gotten scared of
being trapped in relationships and
feeling like
relationships are a large demand on my
time and energy
and so that’s the avoidant part of you
yeah and and perhaps feeling resentful
at times when i have to
i feel i have to do things for too many
things for the relationship or i’m very
scared of someone becoming emotionally
dependent on me for their needs and i
think that’s the crux of it that’s the
grand fear is
this person will now depend on me for
their happiness and that’s a
that’s a scary thought
i suppose for someone with that tendency
what i want to know
is which one you guys relate to matthew
and jameson i bet jameson is secure
i can just see it
securely attached
is that the one you most relate to
yeah actually i do relate to being
securely attached but i have to say i
mean i’m sure we’ll probably get into
this because going off of the book
attached remember when i read it
i thought it was
a very solid theory and it felt very
like this is pretty insightful about
people’s different experiences of
relationships
but
that book seemed to think that it was
pretty
you were pretty much
just cut from that cloth
like you were you’re in one of these
categories
and i think it’s easy for me to relate
to being secure now because i’ve been in
a long-term relationship that’s just
based off loyalty and trust and i’m just
very secure there
but i can just imagine that if things
went a different way
definitely wired for all kinds of
there’s just definitely a spectrum that
point jameson about it potentially being
fluid is interesting because i think the
risk of a book like this is you can
people can get in sort of diagnose
uh
i don’t know uh
constant diagnosis mode where
you explain everyone’s behavior as a
function of attachment styles and you
know the the truth is some people
maybe they’re avoidant but there’s also
people who are just selfish [ __ ] and
don’t want to compromise on anything
and they don’t need to be diagnosed as
oh if they’re avoidant and i just figure
out and understand that or there’s
people who are
you know
who are really anxious to an extent
where it’s toxic and they’re toxically
needy and it’s like
you can’t just get off the hook by it
being well i’m an anxious type but
you’re like some forms of anxiousness
are genuinely like toxic like they are
someone who
immediately smothers someone and
completely sort of
almost uses them as a you know
as a you know just just kind of to get
all their emotional needs met and to
feel like i now subsuming my life into
yours and these are not these are not
just healthy tendencies right so there’s
there can be a way people maybe use it
as a way to kind of explain
those parts of themselves a bit too much
or over diagnose
look the
the catharsis
of a diagnosis of any kind
is that you have a diagnosis
i mean anyone who’s ever had any kind of
illness or pain
knows that that having something
diagnosed
emotional or physical can be
can be
very cathartic
i now know why i am the way i am i have
some kind of closure on myself
the danger
of a diagnosis
is that it becomes an excuse for
whatever we do
and
if we diagnose ourselves as
an anxious attachment style
and then anything we do that is anxious
in our behavior any way we treat someone
any way we
uh unnecessarily accuse someone or act
out
we
say well i can’t help it i’m i have this
anxious attachment style
that
that becomes a very dangerous
thing
i think that we have to separate
what our tendency may be
from
what behavior we are going to choose
to model
because that’s always a
choice what we decide to do
is a choice
i could be
anxious but say
i’m gonna i’m gonna do better
than this feeling i have right now
i feel it
but i also know what my nature is i know
that my nature is to
be
overly afraid
of losing someone to believe that i’m
not going to be okay if i lose someone
and then to overcompensate for
any time i think i’ve made a mistake
to get overly guilty anytime i do
something that i’m not proud of
to
create stories anytime someone doesn’t
text me
enough
or
leaves me alone for five minutes
to imagine kind of things in the
rustling in the bush is a lion when it’s
it’s nothing it’s the wind you know i
know that’s my nature so i’m going to do
better than that nature in the way that
i behave
that is a choice you know you stephen
could know that it’s
kind of there’s a there’s a part of you
that
that trends towards
feeling suffocated or feeling like
you’re afraid of becoming responsible
for someone’s needs
and emotional well-being
and
and catch yourself and go i know that’s
where
my mind goes
naturally
it doesn’t need any help
to go there that is where my mind goes
but
i also know that about myself
and
and so i and and given that i know that
about myself
i know that i have a tendency to
you know
overly keep the people at arm’s length
instead of just setting healthy
boundaries and or even just
communicating
about the fact that i really like
having
some alone time in my week or my day or
i really like being able to go to a
quiet corner and just kind of
read and
and do my thing
i i really think that what can be useful
about these kinds of heuristics
is that the ability to know
which way the wind naturally blows for
us
doesn’t become an excuse
for all of our behavior
instead it becomes a recipe for
self-awareness
so that we can
mitigate
our own behavior
This post was previously published on YouTube.
