Are Reparations Good for the Country?

Recently, our town council voted for a resolution to provide reparations to its black residents. The measures will increase minority homeownership and career opportunities for black residents, according to ABC News.

Asheville has a population of 92,870, 83% of which is white, according to the U.S. Census. Minorities own roughly 9.7% of the town’s 12,785 businesses, according to Census data, per the ABC news article.

I have lived in Asheville, NC, for over fifteen years. I have often wondered why there are not more people of color in our city. I am happy that our city, Asheville, is concerned about the welfare of our black citizens. I believe in supporting minorities and people who are at a disadvantage to own a business or a home. It is the right thing to help those in need.

I am someone who steps back and looks at all the sides of a problem. I think my city is off to a good start in helping black citizens. We still have a ways to go to find equality, in my town, and every city in the nation. Right now, what is needed is empowering minorities and fully supporting them to hold people accountable when there is racism, both systemic and personal, and other problems of privilege such as nepotism.

All federal agencies are forbidden to hire family and friends when they are in a position of authority. When someone commits nepotism, they often hire unqualified people because of the relationship they hold with someone in the position of hiring.

Eight years ago, I reported the Veteran Affairs for nepotism as a former employee. I noticed that there were about five black employees and over five hundred white employees. Yet, when I reported this prohibited personnel practice (PPP) to the Office of Special Counsel, there was no investigation. It would take going to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to address the inequality of hiring practices. Once the EEOC became aware of the disparity, the VA agency hired numerous black employees.

It boils down to “fixing” the problems we have with equality and racism. We can’t put a bandage on it. We have to demand that federal agencies with “oversight” on racism and nepotism perform investigations and insist on fair treatment for everyone. In the meantime, our black citizens will get some help, but we must stand up for equality. Reparations are short-term resolutions. Addressing and holding people accountable for racism is a long-term solution.

If you give a man a fish, he eats for the day. If you teach him how to fish, he eats for a lifetime. Everyone deserves the richness of life, to have a job, live in a home, and offered the same rights as everyone else.

