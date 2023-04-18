Are We Safer?

In Nashville Tennessee children are marching on the capitol building. They want laws written to keep them from being gunned down. Tennessee lawmakers are a sturdy bunch, though. Representative Tim Burchett (Republican from the 2nd congressional district) told reporters congress “is not gonna fix” the problem of school shooting. I believe him, too.

According to the Gun Violence Archive there have been more mass shootings than days in 2023. And, Congress is not gonna fix it. They will pray for the victims and send thoughts to the survivors. Thank goodness, what we do without the thoughts and prayers of strangers?

Charly Kirk, founder of and president of Turning Point USA said, “It’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment.” I’m not convinced.

How hard is it to understand that we have too many guns in our country? Why does it seem the only answer to the problem of too many guns is “we need more guns”?

Guns are the leading cause of death among children. The leading cause of death can be regulated, and controlled, but it is ignored. It has become a malignant tumor on the body politic of the US. If more people are being shot, the only answer is more guns.

It sounds so simple, make sure there is somebody to shoot the person who wants to shoot somebody else.

In Louisville, KY, a man armed with an assault rifle killed 5 people and wounded 8 others in a bank, where there was an armed guard. At Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo the security guard gave his life trying to stop the gunman. There are two separate and distinct lines of thought from these tragedies.

There weren’t enough guns. If more people had been armed it’s possible, however unlikely, they might have killed the assailant before he had a chance to kill them.

2. There were too many guns. If nobody had been armed nobody would have had to die.

Essentially, that is the whole gun control argument. Too many, or not enough.

It has nothing to do with patriotism, or constitutional rights. Nobody has to worry about protection from tyranny. We have a well regulated militia to protect us. It’s called the army, or closer to home, the police. If you claim to need lethal firepower to protect yourself from the police, you should look into the short history of the Black Panthers, a group that could make a legitimate case for the need to protect themselves. It ended the way it always does, the law won.

It isn’t complicated. As it becomes easier it is to buy and carry guns, more people get shot. As gun laws became more relaxed, and they are almost in a stupor now, the more people die. Guns haven’t made us safer, just the opposite. Guns have turned children into targets, or even worse victims. Children have live shooter drills in school. We have to save our children.

There is only one solution, vote.

—

iStock image