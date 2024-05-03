Are You Afraid of Being Different?

Religions, society, they all established what’s right and wrong, using their own criteria. Those who adhere to these criteria are labeled as balanced individuals and are accepted by the majority.

As we acquire new knowledge, this evaluation changes. Truth gradually emerges. We mimic established models because we desire acceptance and love from the majority. We believe this is validation. But what about our feelings that don’t fit into these roles? Should we ignore them? Suppress them so that no one notices we’re different?

We fear being different. But what we fear is already happening. We are different. Each one of us is unique. No two people are the same.

Do you dread not being “perfect”? In that case, there’s always a severe judge within your mind, assessing whether each of your actions fits the script. Is this right? The fear of doing “something wrong” is so great that some people don’t do anything without consulting others first. Father, mother, older sibling, wise friend, guru, spirits, psychologist, tarot reader, fortune teller. And since each person is unique and has their own way of perceiving things, the advice will be so varied that in the end, indecision prevails.

Every time you ask others what you should do, you classify yourself as incapable. This is a great illusion. Just because you’re different doesn’t make you inferior to anyone. You lack nothing. You are simply you. You have your own way of feeling and doing things. You are as capable as anyone else.

The problem is you don’t believe in yourself, don’t trust yourself, and thus, relinquish your power to achieve. Ask yourself: Have you always done what your heart desired or what your judge told you was right? When you went against your heart, do you remember the feeling of emptiness and tightness in your chest? That tightness in your chest is a sure sign that you stifled your true feelings, nullified yourself in favor of social roles. When we are not true to ourselves, dissatisfaction arises.

All people who don’t believe they are good try to compensate. Since they are ashamed of what they believe they are, they pretend to have virtues they don’t yet possess but wish they had. For them, making a mistake would be chaos. And since they “know” they are being false, they don’t respect themselves and lose their dignity. No one can be happy feeling this way.

It was those who deviated from the “Standard” and the “rules” of conventionality that propelled the progress of the world without worrying about right or wrong. Even Jesus Christ, if he had adhered to the social norms of his time, would have failed in his mission.

Charisma is an expression of the soul. When the soul speaks, its spiritual and divine essence is manifested, and the person shines, conquers, stands out. It is in them that their strength and power reside. Denying it is choosing obscurity.

If you want to be happy, send away your “severe judge,” listen to your heart. Value what you feel and be a truthful person. Embrace your feelings. Only say “yes” after truly feeling what you want. Otherwise, don’t be afraid to say “no.” Stop sharing your problems with others and asking what you should do. Trust your judgments. You can!

Try it out.

WE’RE AFRAID OF BEING DIFFERENT, BUT WHAT WE FEAR IS ALREADY HAPPENING: WE ARE DIFFERENT!

You can change your life; it’s in your hands to create and modify your destiny.

The power is yours.

…

© 2024 Lost in My Soul

Thanks for reading my article! Join my email list for exclusive spiritual insights from my soul to yours. Wanna support me? Buy a copy of my book Lost in My Soul or Subscribe to my channel on YouTube.

Light and Love from my Soul to Yours! 🤍

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Eric Prouzet on Unsplash