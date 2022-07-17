Get Daily Email
Are You Aware That You Create Your Experience With Your Words?

Are You Aware That You Create Your Experience With Your Words?

Any of us can change our difficulties by simply changing our speech as we describe our experience.

by Leave a Comment

 

Describing past experiences as happening now brings them back into life. Describing past experience as ongoing immediately resumes the experience in the present. Describing the past as the past affords a vantage point of strength.

All of us exercise the ability to use language in creating reality. Any of us can change our difficulties by simply changing our speech as we describe our experience.

Changing the tense of our spoken words is a powerful tool for quieting our bodies anxious and angry responses.

NOTICE HOW THESE STATEMENTS REINFORCE ISOLATION AND LONELINESS IN THE PRESENT

No one appreciates me……

I’m never appreciated.

I don’t feel worthwhile

I don’t get enough kindness

I will never be good enough………OOPS, slipped into the future tense

PRESENT TENSE

I choose to start appreciating myself now.

I appreciate all life now, including me as a living, contributing part.

A very simple shift in our language changes our physical and emotional experiences.

This post was previously published on The Father Connection.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

