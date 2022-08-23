Are You Estranged from Your Best Friends After Years?

Today, on a social media platform, I saw a feed from my once good friend: he got married.

Well, this is a very joyful thing. I bless him.

But I also realized something else: we hadn’t talked in years.

We used to be the best of friends. We went to school together, skipped classes together, and played video games together. When I was sad, he would comfort me and treat me to a late-night snack.

At that time, we went to a boarding school, and he and I were in the same dormitory and the same class, so we were no more than 2 meters apart for almost 23 hours a day. Well, I wasn’t even that close to my parents.

Anyway, we were best friends back then. I thought we would be friends for life.

But then, we went to different universities and worked in different cities.

In the beginning, we would use social software to chat and share our situations with each other. But slowly, we had our own lives. When he talked about one of his college teachers, I didn’t know anything about it. When I wanted to share an experience, he wasn’t involved. Always, each had a busy life and no more common topics.

Without any conflict or any particular reason, we just slowly stopped talking and let each other become strangers.

Why did the good friends at first become strangers now?

I’m not sure. Maybe friends, it’s just a coincidence.

At some point in time, we happened to be in the same school and in the same classroom.

We need someone to go to class with, eat with, play games with, and it just so happens that they have that need too, so we each take what we need and spend time together every day. This gives us the false impression that we are emotionally close to each other, when in reality we are only spatially close.

When we no longer live in the same location, this friendship comes to a conclusion.

How many good friends did you lose when you were growing up?

