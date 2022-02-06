Are You Settling for Less in a Relationship?

Relationships are often one of the most critical parts of our lives. The last thing you want to do is settle for less than what you deserve, yet many people find themselves in this situation without even realizing it.

In this blog post, we will discuss the signs you are settling for less than what you deserve in love.

If your relationship has any of these issues, it may be time to reevaluate things before they get out of hand:

“Don’t settle for relationships that won’t let you be yourself.” — Oprah Winfrey

1. They put people down emotionally to feel great

When you’re with someone, and they make you feel like your worst self.

Your partner is inconsiderate and does not respect or value your thoughts, feelings, or needs. If this person constantly dismisses your opinions or doesn’t show that he cares about how you feel, then there might be a problem.

This goes both ways; pay attention if his actions don’t match up with his words. The most important thing when looking for someone who is suitable for us is finding someone who treats us well but also respects our boundaries and ideas. You should never settle for less than what makes you feel good.

2. Fear & Insecurity

When you know that something is wrong but ignore it because of fear or insecurity.

Are you in a relationship where there is constant drama, but you stay because you’re afraid of being alone? This is another sign that you may be settling for less than what you deserve.

It can be challenging to end a bad relationship, but it’s important to remember that staying in a toxic situation is not suitable for your mental or emotional health. If something feels wrong, trust your gut and address the issue head-on. Trying to ignore it will only make things worse in the long run.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Lack of attention

When the person doesn’t care about your needs or wants to spend time with you.

If the person you are dating is always too busy for you or never seems to make time for your relationship, this could be a sign that they don’t care about you.

It’s essential to have someone who wants to spend time with us and values our company. If the person you are seeing does not make an effort to be around you, it may be time to find someone who will appreciate your presence.

4. They are heartless

They don’t think about how their actions affect others, including themselves.

If the person you are with has no regard for how their actions affect others, this is a clear sign they do not have your best interests at heart.

This includes things like always putting themselves first, being manipulative or destructive, and never taking responsibility for their own actions.

A healthy relationship should be based on mutual respect and consideration for one another. If yours doesn’t have this, it may be time to move on.

5. They are selfish

They only want to be around people who will give them what they need without asking for anything in return.

This is a sign your partner may be self-centered, which can lead to more significant problems in the future.

If someone doesn’t care about how their actions affect others or if they only want to be around people who will give them what they need without asking for anything in return, this could turn into the selfishness that causes more harm than good.

6. You’re not their priority

Do you feel like your partner would choose anyone or anything over you? If the answer is yes, then this is a sign that they don’t prioritize your relationship.

This could manifest as them always being too busy for you, going out without including you, or choosing work/friends/family over spending time with you.

When we are in a healthy and happy relationship, our partner should be our number one priority. If yours isn’t, it may be time to reconsider things.

7. You feel like you can’t be yourself around them

If you find that the person you are dating wants you to change who you are, this is not a good sign.

No one should have to change for someone else; we should love and accept each other for exactly who we are.

If you feel like you can’t be yourself around your partner, it may be time to end things. It’s vital that we are with someone who loves us for exactly who we are, faults and all.

8. You don’t feel excited about the relationship

If you are not excited to be in a relationship, it’s likely not meant to be. When we’re with someone who makes us happy and brings out the best in us, we can’t help but be excited about spending time with them.

If this is not the case for you, it may be time to reconsider things. This doesn’t mean that every day will be perfect or that there won’t ever be disagreements, but overall you should feel good about where you are in your relationship.

It’s crucial that we are with someone who wants us to succeed and encourages our happiness; however, it must always come from an equal place of respect between both parties.

If you find yourself constantly giving everything you have but never getting anything back, then maybe it’s time to move on.

9. You don’t feel loved or appreciated

One of the most prominent signs you are settling for less is if you don’t feel loved and appreciated in your relationship.

When we are with someone who loves and cares for us, we should always feel valued and important.

If this isn’t the case, it may be time to end things and find someone who will appreciate all that you have to offer. A healthy relationship is based on mutual love, respect, and appreciation.

10. You constantly make excuses for their behavior

Do you find yourself making excuses for your partner’s bad behavior? This is another clear sign that things aren’t right.

If our partner is making us feel bad about ourselves, disrespecting us or our relationship, hurting us emotionally/physically, etc. and we are still staying with them because of reasons like “they didn’t mean it” or “it will get better,” this is not a good sign.

We should be able to speak up for ourselves when someone has treated us poorly without feeling guilty or fearful that they won’t love u anymore if we do so.

Sometimes people can change their behavior with the help of counseling; however, if your partner is abusive in any way, you need to find ways to protect yourself immediately. You cannot allow anyone else’s actions to determine how you live your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“If you’ll not settle for anything less than your best, you will be amazed at what you can accomplish in your lives.” — Vince Lombardi

…

The Bottom Line

If you are constantly feeling insecure in your relationship, it is also important to note this as a sign that perhaps the person you’re with isn’t right for you.

When someone mistreats us or makes us feel bad about ourselves, we shouldn’t try and tough it out; sometimes relationships need to end if they make us unhappy more often than not.

It can be hard when things don’t work out but remember there will always be better days ahead. We only get one life, so never settle for less than what makes you happy.

Thanks for reading! If you haven’t joined Medium but would love to, click here. By signing up for Medium through my referral link, I will receive a small commission.

This post was inspired by https://www.bolde.com

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

This content is for informational purposes only. It was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Not all information will be accurate. Consider consulting with a professional or a specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***