Arrival Movie’s Language: Talking in Circles

We unpack the alien language in Arrival (2016) and explain how the filmmakers visualized it on screen. Warning, this video may contain spoilers.

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:06

one of the first things you might notice

00:08

about denis villeneuve arrival is its

00:11

gutsy choice to teach linguistics

00:12

lessons in the middle of an epic sci-fi

00:15

this gamble pays off because hey it

00:18

turns out basic linguistics is actually

00:20

pretty interesting what’s really

00:23

intriguing about the movies exploration

00:25

of circular writing is the story’s

00:27

theory that if we learn new languages

00:30

worldviews or ways of processing

00:32

information we can fundamentally change

00:34

the way we think we can open up to a

00:37

deeper more empathetic form of

00:39

communication and now that’s a proper

00:41

introduction I play dr. Lewis banks a

00:45

linguist

00:46

and a professor and she’s called upon by

00:50

the United States government to help

00:52

decipher in alien language as there’ve

00:55

been 12 ships that have arrived on the

00:57

planet and she goes in to try to figure

01:02

out what they’re telling us and why

01:03

they’re here

01:04

you know Louise really believes that we

01:07

need the twelve to work as a unit she’s

01:09

like we need to be working together to

01:10

decipher this and yet countries are sort

01:13

of pulling away and wanting to you know

01:15

protect their information and so it

01:17

really is about trying to get the world

01:20

to come together to solve the bigger

01:22

issues I feel that civilization is very

01:24

more fragile than ever that our

01:26

communications are weaker and weaker a

01:29

paranoid we are afraid of the others

01:32

even the more we have communications the

01:34

less in communication it seems we are

01:35

and our disconnected we are from once to

01:38

the other

01:39

I began by doing the spoken word and I

01:42

realized that’s pointless so we began to

01:44

communicate with them through visual

01:45

communication

01:46

and that starts to work and then we get

01:48

to see their amazing way of writing the

01:50

filmmakers had to figure out not only

01:51

how to make linguistics entertaining and

01:54

dramatic but also how to visualize

01:56

language on screen I didn’t want

01:58

something that can relate to any human

02:01

language something a language that is

02:03

coming from another way of thinking that

02:06

was created a dictionary and there was

02:08

like add piles of documents I sat down

02:11

and met with the linguist

02:12

the linguist I spoke to said oh I

02:14

understand languages but I don’t speak

02:16

them she’s like I’m not a translator and

02:18

I was like oh there’s translators in

02:20

them there’s linguist though my

02:21

character speaks a couple languages she

02:23

more studies the anthropological

02:25

significance of language and culture she

02:28

talked with aliens you will use a

02:30

whiteboard with a marker and say hello

02:33

and that form it was a very very

02:35

striking image to see the banality of

02:38

that process being in contact with

02:41

something such impressive as and another

02:43

civilization like that the circular

02:45

shape of the language mirrors the movies

02:47

exploration of time as Louise learns the

02:50

alien language thinking in their

02:51

circular logograms

02:53

she starts to see time differently the

02:55

idea of going forwards or backwards in

02:58

time blends into a far-seeing

03:00

multi-directional understanding of

03:02

events that opens her mind to new

03:04

questions of free will and choice Eric

03:06

Heiser our screenwriter he came up with

03:08

a circular language that was you know

03:14

thematically there’s no beginning or

03:16

ending it was a real anchor for the

03:19

movie emotionally and visually the

03:21

interpretation of the language that of

03:22

being circular and understanding that

03:25

it’s not just linear you know it’s not

03:27

by mistake that we came up with with

03:28

that sort of shape

03:30

for the screenwriter it was important

03:32

not to talk down to the audience we

03:34

strived time and again to give the

03:37

audience 2+2 versus giving them for

03:39

every time we thought we would have

03:42

someone to come in and say whoa speak

03:44

English doc we stopped we said how do

03:48

these people speak with each other in

03:49

real life everything in doing it I have

03:52

to explain to a roomful of men whose

03:54

first and last question is how can this

03:56

be used against us in arrival the visual

03:59

language circle underlines the movies

04:01

urgent message that we must communicate

04:04

and engage with each other even love

04:06

each other if our world is going to be

04:08

okay to close we asked some of the

04:10

film’s production team what’s the first

04:12

word they would teach the aliens why my

04:16

question probably to them would not be

04:17

what is your purpose on earth or it

04:19

would be are we going to be okay it’s

04:21

getting into the realism and the

04:23

documentary sense of asking why are you

04:25

here or where did you come from to be

04:28

more cognizant of our own actions and to

04:31

be more considerate of others is

04:33

paramount right now like I get more than

04:35

ever I’m so ah I’m just so worried about

04:38

how we treat each other

04:43

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video