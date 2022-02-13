Athletic Support: “I Won’t Watch the Olympics”

Dear Athletic Support: Just the other night, I had my whole family gathered around the TV in the living room, ready to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics. Ten minutes later, the festivities had begun, but I’d already changed the channel. There were just too many political stances I didn’t agree with. Russia. China. All that red. I didn’t want my kids seeing it. I didn’t want to see it! Honestly, I was surprised our country even participated in these games. I know they protested and boycotted early on, but in the end, they were right out there with the rest of them. I just don’t get it. Feels like we sold our soul for a shiny medal, which, from what I’ve heard, we haven’t won too many of this time around. — Disappointed

Dear Disappointed: Let me begin by stating that my wife and I turned off the news somewhere at the end of 2020, and we’ve yet to turn it back on again.

As a result, I’m not of much use when it comes to current politics, or the Olympics, but I do have some thoughts on your question.

As dire as the current political problems may seem, I’d be willing to bet that past Olympics have been held during trying times as well. Times when America was at odds with some of the other countries we were competing against.

Yet, the games went on, and people tuned in to cheer on the red, white, and blue.

Sport, on a surface level, isn’t much more than physics on full display. But what really makes athletics special is when they transcend the physical world.

We don’t watch college football for the action. Far from it. The average Division 1 broadcast takes nearly three hours to watch, while only providing around ten minutes of on-the-field action. That comes out to more than two hours of replays, timeouts, and Dr. Pepper commercials.

So, why do we watch?

It’s not for the touchdowns and tackles, the X’s and O’s. I can promise you that.

It’s because those boys out on the field represent us, our home state, the same way the Olympic athletes represent our country. And when we cheer for them, we cheer as one.

With a country that’s polarized like never before, we need something to bring us together. And nothing brings people together faster than sports.

Maybe that’s the angle you’ve been looking for. Maybe you could grab some popcorn, get the kids back on the couch, and root for the home team as they take on China and Russia.

Who knows, the winter games might be your chance to have a deep, meaningful discussion with your children about world politics. Then again, that might send them running from your living room faster than a Dutch speedskater.

Eli Cranor is a former professional quarterback and coach turned award-winning author. His debut novel, Don’t Know Tough, is available for preorder wherever books are sold. Send questions for “Athletic Support” in using the “Contact” page on elicranor.com.

