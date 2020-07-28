Australia’s Stolen Generation

I’ve decided to write a long-overdue article on this topic because not only is it an extremely important series of historical events, but the pain and regret continues today, running in the back of many Australians’ minds. I wanted more people to know about it, because most people only see the sunny, surfer image of Australia, when in reality there is a dark history lurking underneath.

The Stolen Generation of Australia refers to the aboriginal children taken from their families during the period 1910 to 1970. This was part of a policy called Assimilation, which is based on the assumption of black inferiority and white superiority. This proposed that indigenous people should be allowed to die out through natural elimination or be assimilated into white community. This was carried out by Australian Federal and State government agencies and church missions, under acts of their respective parliaments.

One of the definitions of genocide is “the removing of children from their communities with a view to extinguishing their culture”. This leaves no doubt that the attempted assimilation of aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their communities was attempted genocide by the Australian government.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who were taken from their families are known as the Stolen Generations. They were removed by governments, churches and welfare bodies as the result of government policies. Children were to be brought up in institutions, fostered out or adopted by white families.

Indigenous children have been forcibly separated from their families and communities since the very first days of the European occupation of Australia. Governments and missionaries also targeted Indigenous children for removal from their families. Their motives were to

In 1814 Governor Macquarie funded the first school for Aboriginal children. Its novelty was an initial attraction for Indigenous families but within a few years it evoked a hostile response when it became apparent that its purpose was to distance the children from their families and communities.

By the middle of the nineteenth century, a protectorate committee selected by the British government had failed to do its job and the very survival of Indigenous people was being questioned. Forced off their land to the edges of non-Indigenous settlement, dependent upon government rations if they could not find work, suffering from malnutrition and disease, their presence was unsettling and embarrassing to non-Indigenous people. Governments typically viewed Indigenous people as a nuisance.

The Australian governments viewed the dwindling population of Indigenous peoples as a process of natural selection, like a “survival of the fittest”. Their response was to reserve land for the exclusive use of Indigenous people and assign responsibility for their welfare to a Chief Protector or Protection Board.

Government policies concerning Aboriginal people were implemented under different laws in the different states and territories of Australia. These laws meant nearly every aspect of the lives of Indigenous people was closely controlled by government: relationships and marriage, children, work, travel, wages, housing and land, and access to health care and education.

By the late nineteenth century it had become apparent that although the full descent Indigenous population was declining, the mixed descent population was increasing. The governments believed that the fact that they had some European ‘blood’ meant that there was a place for them in non-Indigenous society, albeit a very lowly one. They wanted to force the mixed descent people into the workforce instead of relying on government rations so that they would be self-sufficient and satisfy the needs of the developing Australian economy for cheap labour.

Government officials believed that by forcibly removing mixed descent children from their families, the mixed descent population would in time “merge” with the white population. The reality that indigenous people did not identify as European, despite how much European “blood” they had, was not taken into consideration. Unlike white children who became wards of the state, far greater care was taken to ensure that Indigenous children never saw their parents or families again. They were often given new names, and the greater distances involved in rural areas made it easier to prevent parents and children on separate missions from tracing each other.

The following statement was reported in Brisbane’s “Telegraph” newspaper in May 1937;

“Mr Neville [the Chief Protector of WA] holds the view that within one hundred years the pure black will be extinct. But the half-caste problem was increasing every year. Therefore their idea was to keep the pure blacks segregated and absorb the half-castes into the white population. Sixty years ago, he said, there were over 60,000 full-blooded natives in Western Australia. Today there are only 20,000. In time there would be none. Perhaps it would take one hundred years, perhaps longer, but the race was dying. The pure blooded Aboriginal was not a quick breeder. On the other hand the half-caste was. In Western Australia, there were half-caste families of twenty and upwards. That showed the magnitude of the problem.”

In Neville’s view, skin color was the key to absorption. Children with lighter skin color would automatically be accepted into non-Indigenous society and lose their Aboriginal identity. Assuming the theory to be correct, argument in government circles centred around the optimum age for forced removal. At a Royal Commission in South Australia in 1913 ‘experts’ disagreed whether children should be removed at birth or about two years old.

In Queensland and Western Australia the Chief Protector used his removal and guardianship powers to force all Indigenous people onto large, highly regulated government settlements and missions, to remove children from their mothers at about the age of four years and place them in dormitories away from their families and to send them off the missions and settlements at about 14 to work. Indigenous girls who became pregnant were sent back to the mission or dormitory to have their child. The removal process then repeated itself.

The notion that people forced off the reserves would merge with the non-Indigenous population took no account of the discrimination they faced. Unable to find work and denied the social security benefits that non-Indigenous people were granted as of right, they lived in ‘shanty’ towns near the reserves or on the edges of non-Indigenous settlement.

In New South Wales, Western Australia and the Northern Territory many children of mixed descent were totally separated from their families when young and placed in segregated ‘training’ institutions before being sent out to work. In South Australia, government officials sent Indigenous children to institutions catering for non-Indigenous children while missionaries took in Indigenous children and operated their own schools.

A common feature of the settlements, missions and institutions for Indigenous families and children was that they received minimal funding. The lack of funding for settlements, missions and institutions meant that people forced to move to these places were constantly hungry, denied basic facilities and medical treatment and as a result were likely to die prematurely.

In 1937 the first Commonwealth-State Native Welfare Conference was held, attended by representatives of all the States (except Tasmania) and the Northern Territory. Although States had been influenced by each others’ practices to that time, and even sought the views of other Chief Protectors as to what should be done about their ‘Aboriginal problem’, this was the first time that Aboriginal affairs had been discussed at the national level. Discussion was dominated by the Chief Protectors of Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory: A O Neville, J W Bleakley and Dr Cook respectively. Each of them presented his own theory, developed over a long period in office, of how people of mixed descent would eventually blend into the non-Indigenous population.

The conference was sufficiently impressed by Neville’s idea of ‘absorption’ to agree that,

“… this conference believes that the destiny of the natives of aboriginal origin, but not of the full blood, lies in their ultimate absorption by the people of the Commonwealth, and it, therefore, recommends that all efforts be directed to that end.”

In relation to Indigenous children, the conference resolved that,

“… efforts of all State authorities should be directed towards the education of children of mixed aboriginal blood at white standards, and their subsequent employment under the same conditions as whites with a view to their taking their place in the white community on an equal footing with the whites.”

From this time on, States began adopting policies designed to ‘assimilate’ Indigenous people of mixed descent. Although Neville’s model of absorption had been a biological one, assimilation was a sociocultural model.

After 1940 the removal of Indigenous children was governed by the general child welfare law, although once removed Indigenous children were treated differently from non-Indigenous children. Under the general child welfare law, Indigenous children had to be found to be ‘neglected’, ‘destitute’ or ‘uncontrollable’. These terms were applied by courts much more readily to Indigenous children than non-Indigenous children as the definitions and interpretations of those terms assumed a non-Indigenous model of child-rearing and regarded poverty as synonymous with neglect.

During the 1940s and 1950s, the Aborigines’ Welfare Board and the Child Welfare Department worked closely together to place Indigenous children. A child’s skin color often determined the type of placement made. Lighter colored children were sent to institutions for non-Indigenous children or fostered by non-Indigenous families. Adoption was another method of removing Indigenous children from their families. Mothers who had just given birth were coerced to relinquish their newborn babies. Those whose children had already been forcibly removed were pressured by Board officials to consent to adoption. The Child Welfare Department processed the adoption but relied on Board officials to obtain the mother’s consent. The Child Welfare Department did not check to ensure that Indigenous mothers understood they were being asked to agree to the permanent removal of their child.

Once removed, the children faced circumstances that completely stripped them of their culture and knowledge of their heritage, and experienced life-altering trauma. Their names were often changed, and they were forbidden to speak their traditional languages. Abuse and neglect were common in the institutions.

Impacts of the Stolen Generation on its children include;

Psychological, physical, and sexual abuse while living in state care or with their adoptive families.

Efforts to make the children reject their culture often made them ashamed of their Indigenous heritage.

Many children were wrongly told that their parents had died or abandoned them, and many never knew where they had been taken from or who their biological families were.

Living conditions in the institutions were highly controlled, and children were frequently punished harshly, were cold and hungry and received minimal if any affection.

The children generally received a very low level of education, as they were expected to work as manual labourers and domestic servants.

Medical experts have noted a high incidence of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress and suicide among the Stolen Generations.

Impacts of the Stolen Generation on Aboriginal families include;

Many parents never recovered from the grief of having their children removed.

Some parents could not go on living without their children, while others turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

The removal of several generations of children severely disrupted Indigenous oral culture, and consequently, much cultural knowledge was lost.

Many of the Stolen Generations never experienced living in a healthy family situation, and never learned parenting skills. In some instances, this has resulted in generations of children raised in state care.

In 1995, the Australian government launched an inquiry into the policy of forced child removal. The report was delivered to Parliament on the 26th of May, 1997. It estimated that between 10 per cent and 33 per cent of all Indigenous children were separated from their families between 1910–1970.

The report, “Bringing Them Home”, acknowledged the social values and standards of the time, but concluded that the policies of child removal breached fundamental human rights. The Keating government commissioned the inquiry into the Stolen Generations, but the Howard government received the report. Howard’s government was skeptical of the report’s findings, and largely ignored its recommendations.

It is disgraceful that it was as recent as the 13th of April 2008, when Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd moved a motion of Apology to the Indigenous Australian Stolen Generation. The intergenerational pain will forever continue and the tragedy will never be forgotten, but hopefully, with an official national apology put forward, Aboriginal families can find peace and healing over time.

