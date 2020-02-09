Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Spending Time With Autism Advocate Becca Lory Hector

Spending Time With Autism Advocate Becca Lory Hector

The Not Weird Just Autistic Podcast

Becca Lory is an amazing woman! Like Shannon and J.R., she is someone diagnosed late in life with autism who has made the most of her time since being diagnosed.

Becca is a writer, editor for Spectrum Women Magazine, has a Facebook group, YouTube channel, speaks and advocates like crazy.

She talks about all this and more on the podcast and you’ll love to hear her unique insight on autism, how to look at your diagnosis and what we can do to help people accept the autism community.

“Now I know I’ve been diagnosed. I have all kinds of supports in place because of what I know, etcetera, etcetera. But guess what? The negative self-talk is still there, Right? Right now, I still have to fight that battle all the time. You have to fight imposter syndrome. I have to fight my depression and all of the things that are not my autism, but are the result really of the trauma of being undiagnosed?”

Becca Lory Hector

LISTEN HERE

 

www.beccalory.com

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Photo courtesy Not Weird Just Autistic

Previously published on Not Weird Just Autistic.

About J.R. Reed

J.R. Reed is an author, adult autism advocate, blogger, Podcaster, speaker, nerd, owner of an award-winning purple goatee and proud Aspie.
Diagnosed at age forty-six, he grew up most of his life, “Off the Spectrum.” as he talks about in his blog, Not Weird, Just Autistic.

J.R. Writes the columns Not Weird Just Autistic and Life With a Side of Disability for Good Men Project and does a weekly Not Weird Just Autistic podcast with co-host Shannon Hugghes.

The author of An Asperger’s Guide To Dating Neurotypicals, J.R. works with those high school age through adult to help them live better lives as well as educates NT’s on who we really are. He’s currently working on two books, Not Weird Just Autistic, along with the novel Diary of a Modern Dad, which features a main character with Asperger's Syndrome.

Connect with him: On Twitter @nwjautistic, on Facebook, Linkedin, on Instagram, and via his Website,www.NotWeirdJustAutistic.com

Become a Member

