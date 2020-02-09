Spending Time With Autism Advocate Becca Lory Hector

—

Becca Lory is an amazing woman! Like Shannon and J.R., she is someone diagnosed late in life with autism who has made the most of her time since being diagnosed.

Becca is a writer, editor for Spectrum Women Magazine, has a Facebook group, YouTube channel, speaks and advocates like crazy.

She talks about all this and more on the podcast and you’ll love to hear her unique insight on autism, how to look at your diagnosis and what we can do to help people accept the autism community.

“Now I know I’ve been diagnosed. I have all kinds of supports in place because of what I know, etcetera, etcetera. But guess what? The negative self-talk is still there, Right? Right now, I still have to fight that battle all the time. You have to fight imposter syndrome. I have to fight my depression and all of the things that are not my autism, but are the result really of the trauma of being undiagnosed?”

Becca Lory Hector

LISTEN HERE

www.beccalory.com

