Baby Goes to Soccer Practice Fail [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Uzi started his first peewee soccer team! Yvette BEGGED the coach to let him start early, seeing as he is only two and the league officially starts at three. She swore this baby was the next Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is struggling 😂 He's throwing the ball with his hands, wandering around on the field, and his two year old is definitely showing. It's 100% a testament to the fact that moms see the best in us and our potential, while dads (or at least me as a dad) see our children in their embarrassment and just have to laugh through it. He'll be ahead of the game when he's three (maybe) and for now we'll have a good laugh.

0:01

ryan dang it bro

0:04

we’ll see our x-acto soccer practice

0:06

hello hello hello look at me i’ve been

0:08

fresh i’ve been walking with my savior

0:10

yes i’m trying to do my best guess i’m

0:12

just a bag of balls trying to shake up

0:14

by the flat when you see me never stress

0:16

when you see me see me see me you say

0:18

hello hello hello look at me i’ll be

0:20

fresh

0:24

hey

0:25

[Music]

0:41

oh

0:44

[Music]

0:46

so is this like a tryouts

1:02

[Music]

1:06

wait is mine setting

1:08

yours is working

1:11

is yo

1:11

working not yet

1:18

okay here’s ryan’s web channel

1:21

right here this is our car

1:25

four people have a web channel on this

1:28

car

1:28

and five

1:30

five no six

1:32

six people

1:34

everyone

1:37

and we are all going

1:40

to

1:41

see uzi play soccer

1:45

soccer no the cleaners

1:47

no no no no no no here’s mine

1:49

i brought a couple extra jackets because

1:52

i know my children they’re they’re not

1:54

the cleanest buddy they are the uh wait

1:56

see

1:57

what’s the guy here rather that’s their

1:59

job

2:05

what does she mean by she knows

2:08

[Music]

2:10

no i mean i know you guys are going to

2:12

get cold oh

2:15

we have jackson

2:18

is

2:35

dad is it jack inside

2:38

jack is inside the house

2:40

what yes

2:43

is that what you’re asking me

2:48

while

3:01

i’m moving so fast

3:06

let me drive i got it i got it goodness

3:09

gracious i’m trying to document this

3:11

everyone’s going to love the video

3:13

everybody want to be a part of the thing

3:15

oh my gosh okay

3:30

documentary

3:45

come on

3:46

shifting to park drive you were driving

3:49

in

3:50

that’s impossible it’s impossible to

3:52

drive apart is it brake on

3:54

brake is not on it won’t let you go with

3:56

the brakes on

3:58

i have drivers

4:32

don’t be caught by the cops

4:35

mom we’re on a red line i can do that

4:38

please

4:41

[Music]

4:44

what when we’re late

4:46

it makes sense to have a desire to be on

4:48

time i know babe but when you start to

4:51

what i don’t understand what’s happening

4:53

with the car is something

4:54

beeping is there something beeping with

4:57

the

4:58

the key

4:59

the keys right here why don’t you have a

5:02

seat belt that was that

5:05

what is happening

5:08

our parents are going crazy yes

5:12

yeah okay let me do a google search on

5:16

what’s going on

5:20

why doesn’t mine

5:37

okay

5:40

are you guys doing a map or something

5:42

okay let’s turn off all the air

5:45

there’s a blue light blinking down there

5:47

does it usually blink you know what i

5:48

think it was babe

5:50

the alarm what about it here’s what i’ll

5:53

do i’ll do unlocking what because when

5:55

you got in the car it did something

5:57

weird

5:59

oh you can’t unlock it

6:01

what when you got in the car you’re like

6:03

locked and it doesn’t make me scared

6:07

are you guys going in the clock

6:11

no i’m going to sleep

6:14

guys

6:16

why does mom not have a seatbelt

6:26

you guys aren’t helping by talking i

6:28

know yeah

6:29

but i am

6:42

what the heck happened to the screen

6:43

over there not helping um well well

6:46

first of all we’ll go into the park and

6:49

broke it it’s broken

6:50

i’m gonna get wired

6:53

what

6:54

look what

6:58

why is it

7:06

[Music]

7:13

okay

7:29

so it’s like a delay

7:31

oh my gosh that kid needs to hurry up

7:35

the lights red they turn on the

7:37

windshield wipers babe

7:39

goodness gracious

7:41

are you guys

7:48

you shouldn’t have driven

7:49

you have very poor decision making

7:51

skills when it comes to being late you

7:53

drive like a crazy person

8:00

what did you say

8:02

we would have got in jail because listen

8:04

they don’t take you to jail they just

8:05

take the driver to jail all right all

8:07

right i’ma stop

8:11

press it

8:12

oh my goodness what the heck

8:15

oh my goodness what’s happening to our

8:18

crazy palace

8:37

i don’t know can you guys stop listening

8:39

to what i say just just

8:41

just for the next 10 minutes just until

8:43

we get to i mean listen to what i say

8:45

yes just right thanks for 10 minutes

8:46

applause my um voice memo

8:49

what voicemail you’ve been recording me

8:51

recording this man

8:59

oh my gosh

9:02

why do you do that via why do you do

9:04

that i don’t like it i don’t know i want

9:05

to keep this in my head to remember that

9:08

he sometimes if you talk too much it

9:10

doesn’t help

9:13

mom

9:17

mom

9:18

okay

9:21

mom

9:23

see i’ll just set a timer for 10 minutes

9:27

and then he’s gonna turn on his

9:28

voicemail again

9:30

dude why are you texting me

9:32

i’m texting you

9:34

what were you laughing at

9:39

are you texting me

9:40

no i’m not texting you you text me a

9:42

laughing emoji i don’t get it

10:01

all your faces

10:08

eight more

10:12

[Music]

10:17

quiet minutes it’s not happening anymore

10:21

your fate is

10:42

my life was never

10:43

easy

10:44

yeah good job ryan

10:50

he was once a dog from around the way

10:54

my life was never easy

11:00

my life was never easy good job guys

11:06

if you wouldn’t have been able to get

11:07

there any faster than i would

11:10

okay i would have been driving while you

11:11

were doing all the things you were

11:12

sitting here doing now with the car

11:13

beeping out of control

11:17

you know it was a good thing i was

11:18

sitting here because i saw the blue

11:20

light flashing

11:21

i wouldn’t have seen it

11:25

over there yep over there oh shoot let’s

11:29

hurry up we should have brought chairs

11:30

what kind of people are we

11:32

we aren’t soccer parents well first of

11:35

all actually i do have some beach chairs

11:38

oh my gosh it’s so cute

11:41

[Music]

12:08

yes crazy can we get out so so we have

12:11

the cycle practice right now

12:13

um

12:14

uzi is two it’s from ages three to five

12:17

that thinks he is like some like soccer

12:19

genius

12:21

and

12:28

you guys have anything to say to uzi

12:29

while he’s out there

12:32

any words of encouragement

12:39

i don’t know i think they’re just

12:40

learning today and introducing each

12:41

other stuff maybe learning some basics

12:43

we’ll see if he goes out there but you

12:45

guys have anything encouraging to say to

12:46

your brother

12:47

[Music]

12:48

you know i’m not gonna give you a choice

12:50

so find something

12:52

now you go first i’m just gonna say nice

12:54

job

12:55

all right

12:57

what are you gonna say wait right now

12:59

yeah i want you to say it to him so he

13:00

can see this later

13:01

[Music]

13:02

is he i hope you’re done right now on

13:04

the video i don’t know right isn’t it i

13:06

hope you’re gonna kick some butt okay

13:13

yay

13:16

[Music]

13:22

you can hear me

13:24

put your two hands on your waist

13:26

and now with our two feet

13:28

let’s put one foot

13:30

on top of the other

13:33

so what we’re practicing

13:35

is our balance to practice this

13:38

i love to maybe look

13:40

at one thing

13:43

way to back out babe

13:44

way to get out of there

13:54

[Music]

14:12

come on

14:13

come on buddy that’s what you got to do

14:15

we’re doing soccer come on let’s try

14:17

okay listen

14:18

after you’re done

14:21

okay

14:22

dude

14:26

[Music]

14:42

oh

14:57

he’s right the ball with his hands

15:03

i don’t know

15:06

he bets got a closer eye on it than i do

15:08

i think he’s too young

15:15

oh my gosh

15:16

wrong way

15:18

oh he stopped it really

15:24

good oh my gosh this is

15:28

i got secondhand embarrassment i’m ready

15:30

to go home but i’m not like

15:33

hey it’s danielle

15:37

hi

15:40

so good to see you

15:42

i know it’s been forever i know how you

15:45

been laughing thank you they’re from

15:47

warby parker oh nice okay cool do you

15:50

give everybody all love i will all right

15:54

mom who is she

15:57

who is she she’s a friend of mine’s

16:00

sister

16:02

who’s mine

16:11

[Music]

16:21

who is mine

16:23

[Music]

16:30

you understand

16:32

are you embarrassed

16:41

next time on belief in fatherhood we

16:43

took oozie to soccer

16:45

and he was so

16:48

he wasn’t

16:54

[Music]

16:57

just

16:58

[Music]

17:04

but he just wasn’t able to pay attention

17:06

you know what i’m saying and so

17:08

we are trying now to just run a little

17:10

bit of drills before it gets too bad out

17:12

here because about the rain uh

17:14

so the next time he goes to soccer he’ll

17:16

be better i think we gotta wait a year

17:17

because i don’t think he’s ready

17:21

[Music]

